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Danse Danse will present, from December 16 to 19, 2026, at the Salle Ludger-Duvernay of the Monument-National, an evening devoted to the repertoire of Marie Chouinard, featuring works created between 1986 and 2020, including Henri Michaux : Mouvements.

Just a few months ahead of the opening of her first major solo exhibition at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in February 2027, Marie Chouinard reunites with Danse Danse audiences for an evening dedicated to her repertoire. The public will have the opportunity to rediscover pieces that have proven themselves on stages around the world, and to experience how they continue to resonate today.

Six notable solos and duets, from 1986 to 2020

The evening opens with six short works that offer access to the choreographer's writing at its most intimate: bodies offered up, tension on pointe, laughter and screams intertwined. From Rires-Pleurs and OUTCH!, both created at the Venice Biennale in 2018, to En conversations (2019), Lascia ch'io pianga (2020), S.T.A.B. (1986) and Bâton tête (2005), these pieces belong to a repertoire the company has been presenting for more than thirty years in major theatres and festivals across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Henri Michaux : Mouvements, 15 years after its creation

Created in 2011 at the ImPulsTanz festival in Vienna, the piece is among the most widely toured works of COMPAGNIE MARIE CHOUINARD. Published in 1951, Mouvements by poet and painter Henri Michaux brings together a long poem and 64 India ink drawings inspired by Asian art. Marie Chouinard turns it into her score. Each drawing, ink blot or nervous figure becomes a choreographic impulse that the 11 dancers translate into movement.

On stage, the drawings are projected in the background as the bodies take them up, carried by Louis Dufort's original music and the voice of Marcel Sabourin. Poetry, drawing, movement, electronic music and light respond to one another in a shared space.

About Marie Chouinard

Marie Chouinard traveled all over the world as a soloist for 12 years before founding the COMPAGNIE MARIE CHOUINARD in 1990. Her works with their avant-garde signature are nonetheless enduring and appear in the repertoires of major international ballet companies. She is a director (films, applications, Virtual Reality works), an author (Zéro Douze, Chantiers des extases), a visual artist (photographs, drawings, installations), she also creates choreographic works in situ, for screen broadcast, in real time on the web, etc. Named Officer of Arts and Letters by the French government, she has received some thirty of the most prestigious awards and honours. She founded the Prix de la Danse de Montréal in 2011 and was director of dance at the Venice Biennale from 2017 to 2020. In 2027, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will present a major solo exhibition of her visual and performance works.

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