Kammerballetten Will Bring Contemporary Ballet Program to Musikhuset Aarhus

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Kammerballetten will bring an evening of contemporary ballet to Musikhuset Aarhus in Denmark on Nov. 8, 2026. The one-night performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the venue's Great Hall and feature works by choreographers Benjamin Millepied, Tobias Praetorius, Ella Rothschild and Mikaela Kelly.

The program will include four dance works, combining classical ballet technique with contemporary choreography and live chamber music. The evening will feature the Danish premieres of Rothschild's Wounds of Autumn and I Can't Teach You How to Crawl, a new duet created by Kelly and Alban Lendorf.

Wounds of Autumn features Alban Lendorf, Maria Kochetkova, Mads Blangstrup and Sebastian Kloborg. The work follows a woman and a man named Thomas Gray, whose identity fractures into three different figures. The piece examines the conflict between the characters as the woman becomes both a participant in and witness to Thomas' struggles.

I Can't Teach You How to Crawl was created by and features Kelly and Lendorf. The duet originally premiered in July 2025 at a marble quarry in Cervaiole, Italy. Set to newly composed music by Alexander McKenzie, the work explores the relationship between two people through movement.

The program will also include Closer by Benjamin Millepied, performed by Kochetkova and Kloborg. The pas de deux features music by Philip Glass and was originally created in 2006. Millepied, a French dancer and choreographer who previously served as director of dance at the Paris Opera Ballet, developed the work around the relationship between two dancers, combining classical technique with contemporary movement.

Praetorius will contribute Armonico Tributo, a new ballet created specifically for Kammerballetten's 2026 program. The work features Grace Curry, Tomoka Kawazoe, Liam Redhead, Vitor de Menezes, Praetorius and Nico Janssen. Drawing on Baroque music by Georg Muffat and Heinrich Biber, the choreography incorporates recurring movements, patterns and formations inspired by the structure of the compositions.

The evening will also feature Adagio, set to the slow movement of Johannes Brahms' Piano Trio in B major, Op. 8. The music will be performed live by violinist Kirstine Schneider, cellist Toke Møldrup and pianist Alexander McKenzie. The musicians will provide the live musical accompaniment throughout the performance.

Kammerballetten was established to develop and present new ballet works while bringing together internationally recognized choreographers, dancers and musicians. Its programming combines classical and contemporary dance with chamber music.

The Nov. 8 performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Musikhuset Aarhus, located at Thomas Jensens Allé 2 in Aarhus. The performance runs approximately one hour and 35 minutes, including an intermission.

Tickets are priced between 180 and 460 Danish kroner and can be purchased through Musikhuset Aarhus' official website. The performance is presented by Musikhuset Aarhus.

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