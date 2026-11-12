Joffrey Ballet Names Winners of 17th Annual Winning Works Choreographic Competition

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​The Grainger Academy of The Joffrey Ballet will present five world premieres in the culmination of Joffrey's national call for emerging artists to submit applications for the Winning Works Choreographic Competition. This year's Competition winners—Emily Adams, Leiland Charles, Caroline Dahm, Kelsi Fears (Recipient of the Zach Lazar Winning Works Fellowship), and Marc Spaulding—will each choreograph an original work for the Grainger Academy of The Joffrey Ballet Conservatory, Trainees, and Joffrey Studio Company.

Winning Works will be presented at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago's Edlis Neeson Theater in nine performances on Friday, March 12 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, March 13 at 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Sunday, March 14 at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 18 at 7:30 PM, Friday, March 19 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, March 20 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sunday, March 21 at 2:00 PM. Tickets for Winning Works are $40 and are currently on sale.

A mission-driven, access-oriented initiative, Winning Works upholds The Joffrey Ballet's core values of Joffrey for All, providing opportunities for everyone, regardless of background, to experience, support, and participate in dance. The goal of the award is to recognize talented, emerging choreographers whose unique perspectives will inspire creativity in the form of original works of dance. Through Winning Works, the Joffrey aims to broaden access for artists who have been historically excluded from the art form and empower those who embody its values to shape the future of dance.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Emily Adams

Emily Adams is an American ballet dancer and choreographer. She trained at the School of American Ballet before joining Ballet West, where she has been a Principal Artist since 2015. Adams began choreographing as a student and was invited by Peter Martins to participate in the New York Choreographic Institute's Spring Session 2004. Adams has created seven ballets for Ballet West; most recently, Mass Hysterical, which featured an original score by frequent collaborator and Sundance Institute Fellow, Katy Jarzebowski. She has choreographed works for Richmond Ballet, Ballet West II, The Rosin Box Project, Revolve Dance, and art Emotion, among others. Adams was awarded the Utah Arts Festival's Choreographic Commission in 2017. In August 2019, Adams collaborated with The Way of the Rain, Sibylle Szaggers Redford, and composer Tim Janis to create Earth Movements: A Symphony for Ballet. The ballet was presented at the UN 68th International NGO Conference and featured dancers of Ballet West alongside the Utah Symphony. Adams participated in the National Choreographers Initiative of 2022 and is a 2023 recipient of the Princess Grace Honoraria for Choreography.

Leiland Charles

Leiland Charles, a dancer and choreographer, was born in Baltimore, Maryland. He first stepped into a dance studio at the age of three with the Howard County Ballet in Ellicott City under the direction of Kathi Ferguson. Charles furthered his artistic training at The Juilliard School under the direction of Lawrence Rhodes, graduating with a BFA in 2014. While at Juilliard, he performed works by Nacho Duato, William Forsythe, Twyla Tharp, Alexander Ekman, and many more. Upon graduation, Charles joined Alberta Ballet in Calgary, Canada, for three seasons, where he danced roles such as Benvolio in Jean Grand-Maître's Romeo and Juliet and Red Couple in Jiří Kylián's Forgotten Land. In his six seasons at BalletMet, Charles has performed numerous works, including Flight of Fancy by Ma Cong, In Creases by Justin Peck, and Cacti by Alexander Ekman. Charles's original choreography includes Passages for Alberta Ballet, Togetherness for BalletMet 2, Figurines and Decisions, Decisions for BalletMet, and The Tides, created for the 2022 National Choreographer's Initiative. Charles continues to perform with BalletMet while choreographing and teaching dance in the Columbus community.

Caroline Dahm

Caroline Dahm is a dancer, choreographer, and educator from Los Angeles, California. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance Performance and Choreography from the University of Missouri–Kansas City Conservatory, where she developed the artistic foundation that has shaped her multifaceted career. As a performer, Dahm has built a diverse body of work spanning ballet, contemporary dance, opera, and interdisciplinary performance. Her credits include Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, Kansas City Ballet, Buglisi Dance, Wylliams Henry Contemporary Dance Company, Owen/Cox Dance, Quixotic, San Francisco Dance Works, Malashock Dance, and multiple productions with the Lyric Opera of Kansas City. Dahm's choreographic work has been commissioned and presented by Cincinnati Ballet, Louisville Ballet, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, SALT Contemporary Dance, Newport Contemporary Ballet, Indiana University, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, UMKC Conservatory, and Wylliams Henry Contemporary Dance Company. She has also created five original works for Kansas City Ballet, including the dance film Misguided. She serves as a Professor of Dance at the UMKC Conservatory, mentors trainees at Kansas City Ballet, and teaches master classes throughout the United States. She is also a frequent guest instructor at Steps on Broadway in New York City. Her artistic achievements include a two-year residency with the Charlotte Street Foundation. Dahm also received the Laurel Award for Best Overall Dance Film at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for Face Me I Face You, a project she directed, choreographed, danced, produced, and edited.

Kelsi Fears

Kelsi Fears (Recipient of the Zach Lazar Winning Works Fellowship) is a Chicago-based artist. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, and a graduate of the Point Park University Conservatory of the Performing Art, Fears is a participant in the Camille A. Brown Mentorship Program and a Tomayko Foundation Award recipient for Excellence in Choreography. Fears has created work for New Dances 2025, a collaboration between Thodos Dance Chicago and DanceWorks Chicago, and has been commissioned by MashUp Contemporary Dance Company. Fears has presented work as an emerging choreographer for the Eisenhower Dance Detroit's NewDANCEfest and as a featured artist for the Chicago Dance Month Festival presented through See Chicago Dance. Fears has developed work as a DanceWorks Chicago Dance360 ChoreoLab Choreographer, is a 2026 Wasatch Contemporary Dance Company Choreography Fellow, and an Emerging Choreography Fellowship recipient for Aimed Dance Company through Lamar University.

Marc Spaulding

Marc Spaulding is a choreographer, educator, and dance artist. Spaulding began his formal dance training at Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, under the direction of Lynn Welters. He later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in dance performance from the University of the Arts. He completed his Master of Fine Arts Degree at the University of California, Irvine. Spaulding has created choreographic works for dance companies, universities, high schools, and festivals including Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School, Point Park University, Pittsburgh's Cre8Dance Dance Competition, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, and Wayne State University. As a professional dancer, Spaulding had a diverse performance career, including work with dance companies, Broadway, and television and film. His selected performance credits include PHILADANCO (The Philadelphia Dance Company), Donald Byrd/The Group, Dreamgirls 1st National Tour, Equus- Broadway Revival, Westside Story International Tour, and the feature film Hairspray. He is currently an Assistant Professor of dance at Point Park University. As a guest artist, Spaulding has taught dance workshops for The International Association of Blacks in Dance, Duke Ellington School of the Arts, The National High School Dance Festival, and the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts.

Former Winning Works Winners

Former winners of the Winning Works competition include Houston Thomas (2024), who returned to the Grainger Academy to choreograph For Mr. Ramsey Lewis, presented at Ravinia Festival, and the upcoming world premiere of Dear Chicago: A Love Letter, as part of The Joffrey Ballet's Notes on Love program for its 2026-2027 season; Chanel DaSilva (2020), who choreographed two world premieres for the Joffrey, Wabash & You and colōrem; Amy Hall Garner (2011), the choreographer of the free touring work for families Rita Finds Home, co-produced by The Joffrey Ballet and Miami City Ballet; and Stephanie Martinez (2015), a featured choreographer on the Joffrey's winter program The Times Are Racing.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Winning Works are $40 and are currently on sale at joffrey.org/winningworks. Performances take place on Friday, March 12 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, March 13 at 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Sunday, March 14 at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 18 at 7:30 PM, Friday, March 19 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, March 20 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sunday, March 21 at 2:00 PM.

About the Grainger Academy of The Joffrey Ballet

Founded in 2010 as the Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, the Grainger Academy of The Joffrey Ballet provides students of all ages, levels, and backgrounds with a world-class education built on a foundation of classical ballet.

Based in the heart of Chicago's theater district, the 20,000-square-foot Exelon Education Center at Joffrey Tower, home to the Academy, boasts four state-of-the-art studios and facilities. In 2021, The Joffrey Ballet acquired two more state-of-the-art studios in Chicago's South Loop. In addition, the Grainger Academy of The Joffrey Ballet received the Boeing Game Changer Award in recognition of its efforts to make dance accessible to everyone.

The Grainger Academy of The Joffrey Ballet, located in Chicago, Illinois, is the only school that follows the organizational mission, training syllabi, and artistic vision of The Joffrey Ballet. No other program, including those holding the Joffrey name, is sanctioned by The Joffrey Ballet.

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