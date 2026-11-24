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Mehow Hendzel is a professional dancer, dance educator, choreographer, and model based in Los Angeles. He believes hard work, determination, and respect for oneself and others are the keys to success. The renowned artistic Bloc Agency of Los Angeles currently represents Mehow. His adventures as a professional dancer began in 2007, when he was initially associated with the well-known Polish dance group UDS, the finalists of “Poland Got Talent” and “Got To Dance Poland”. Currently, Mehow is touring with the legendary Latin artist Chayanne, performing in the United States, Latin America, and Europe.

Mehow has worked with celebrities such as Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Cara Delevigne, Marshmello, and Dave LaChapelle, among others, as well as participated in artistic projects and TV productions. He has choreographed projects with brands including Puma and Balmain, and performed for Apple, Sony, Häagen-Dazs, Panasonic, Johnnie Walker, Mountain Dew, Mazda, Volvo, Mercedes, and Black&Mild. Mehow graduated from the UMCS University in Lublin at the Faculty of Law and Administration. In 2020, he founded CapCollective, a training program dedicated to dance and law. Mehow shares his passion for dance at numerous dance workshops throughout Europe, including LAX Studio in Paris and Studio 68 in London. He also teaches his regular weekly hip hop choreography class at LA’s Millennium Dance Complex.

What was the transition like between dancing and becoming a full-time professional dancer?

For me, the transition happened naturally. I went through all the stages, from being the beginner student in the back of the class to a leader at the studio in my hometown. I also became a programmer as a studio dance teacher, spending a lot of time creating routines for championships, making duos, solos, and other formations for the kids. I am also a professional lawyer, and I attended law school for my degree. Two weeks after I graduated from law school, I received an invitation from Bloc LA talent agency to be signed as a dancer and decided to move to Los Angeles. I took two suitcases, six thousand dollars, and moved to the States for a completely new life.

The transition from a dancer who practices because they love it to the life of a professional dancer was smooth and step by step. My first professional job was at 13 years old, but even then, I’d say I had two transitions; one was booking jobs that paid, and the other was dancing on an international level, leaving the country and pursuing my career in LA.

Since pursuing dance professionally in Los Angeles, what’s been some of your career highlights and proudest moments?

Since moving to Los Angeles, I’ve been fortunate to build a career filled with incredible opportunities. Most of my proudest moments have been working with incredible artists, creatives, and celebrities, including Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Marshmello, and Dave LaChapelle. Since 2022, I’ve been part of the faculty at Millennium Dance Complex, one of the most iconic dance studios in the world. Having sold-out classes week after week, month after month, has been an incredible feeling and a privilege I never take for granted.

Another major milestone was booking the tour with Chayanne, the legendary Latin artist. I’ve been working and traveling with him for almost four years now, performing on the Bailemos Otra Vez tour across more than 20 countries. It’s been an unbelievable experience, and I’m genuinely grateful to be part of such an incredible production. Looking back, there have been so many meaningful professional milestones since I moved to LA. One of my biggest personal successes was buying my condominium and really planting my roots in California, which is an apartment I paid for fully from the money I made dancing. This was one of my dreams back in the day, growing up in Poland.

Can you share about your experience dancing for international pop artist Chayanne, and how you experience living life on tour?

Dancing for someone like Chayanne has been an incredible adventure, especially because he is a legend of dance and music and has been performing forever. Dancing for Chayanne has given me a wonderful chapter of my life, full of abundance. It truly felt like this job was a gift from God. This job has given me the privilege of being fully independent as an artist, and the team around him is just amazing.

Of course, there are challenges such as lack of sleep, constant traveling, and being far away from home and the people you love, but that’s part of the profession, and I’ve learned how to adapt to that lifestyle. When you get to travel the world doing what you love, surrounded by such an incredible team and working with an artist like Chayanne, it makes everything even more special. I feel very fortunate to be part of this journey.

How has your teaching role at Millennium Dance Complex allowed you to further contribute to the dance industry and community?

My story with Millennium Dance Complex really started during COVID. I finally moved to the United States in 2021, and in February 2022, I started teaching at Millennium. Almost immediately after moving to LA, I caught the attention of the management and the studio owner, and I was offered two teaching slots a week to share my knowledge and passion. At that time, most studios were still closed or recovering from the pandemic, so having a space like Millennium meant so much to the dance community.

Over the past five years, I’ve had the opportunity to teach an enormous number of students from all around the world, representing every continent, from Asia and Africa to Europe and the Americas. It’s amazing to know that teaching can impact the dance community on an international level. Millennium gave me an incredible platform to share my knowledge with dancers who are hungry to learn, train, and dedicate themselves to dance day and night. Being able to share my passion and influence with dancers from all over the world is one of the most rewarding parts of my life in LA.

Photos courtesy of Michal Hendzel

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