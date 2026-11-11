Interview: GALLIM CELEBRATES A MOMENTOUS MILESTONE AT THE JOYCE THEATER

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For two decades, GALLIM has been a modern dance fixture, dazzling audiences with dynamic, deeply prolific movement that finds its spark in its endless humanity—this is the signature mark of Andrea Miller’s approach.

As the artistic director and choreographer of the company, Miller has carved a powerful path for GALLIM throughout the years that makes it the trailblazer we all know and love. With the company celebrating its 20th anniversary, Miller is bringing a mix of old and new pieces to the stage at The Joyce and for the first time ever, commissioning an original piece from guest choreographer, Sean Howe. This shift in the company’s artistic mission is a changing of the tides, ushering in a new era for GALLIM that promises to be even more inspiring.

I recently connected with Miller to reflect on this milestone.



First of all, congratulations. The company is approaching its 20th anniversary. Have you had time to reflect on this milestone? What’s the most surprising revelation you’ve discovered about this moment?

AM: It warms my heart every time I think about the fact that we’ve made it to 20 years. It’s the work, the love, the effort of so many people. Dancers, creative collaborators, administrators, production people, technicians, institutions, foundations, audiences, our board. You know, I think it’s just a celebration of basically all of these human beings who felt the effort, which is enormous.

The pandemic gave me a really unique opportunity to sit and take stock of what we were doing...Like, who we’re doing this for, why we’re doing this, if we’re doing it well…I’m taking a lot of those reflections with me and thinking about how we might change and grow into our next 20 years. I think one of the most surprising revelations that I’ve discovered is…this field, this art form is really my home. I guess it just keeps growing that this is what I get to do with such beautiful people all the time and that I want to do it again and again and again.

The program will be a mix of previously shown work and new work. Talk to me a bit about this. What were your threads of inspiration? How do you select the work you want audiences to see right now?

AM: It was always my vision for the company that this would be the home for brave voices in dance. Choreographers, educators, movement artists, administrators. And so this is the first time that we’re able to achieve that dream. And I’m really honored that Sean Howe decided to take up the moment and become the first guest choreographer in the company. He’s done it with a lot of love and commitment to being a brave artist trying to do something that feels honest and meaningful. And he’s really done it.

I have to select the work that audiences are going to see because it just feels urgent and important and celebratory. It’s so relevant, it has to be in our season. And if I don’t have that feeling, then I’m unlikely to do it.

You’re also premiering a new work set to “Dreams” by the Cranberries. This is one of my top five favorite songs. How did you develop this work? What is the piece revealing about you and the company in such a pivotal moment?

AM: You know, it’s a four-minute piece, so it’s not like I have an opportunity to reveal anything really major. Not that it’s impossible, but I’m just absolutely inspired by Dolores O’Riordan’s voice. There’s something very intimate about her voice, and then also something so epic in this song. It goes from the tiniest little speck in the universe to...incredibly infinite. And so I was just trying to play with that idea, that a human being is exactly that, a small speck and an infinite thing.

And also, I just noticed myself having my ’90s dancer life come back in abundance as I was listening to the music. Also, the dancers have contributed their own ideas and movements to the work, so it’s just become a really fun little celebration of a song that I think is in the hearts of so many, for good reason.

This is also the first time that GALLIM has commissioned an original piece. Talk to me about Howe’s history in the company.

AM: Sean was a dancer in Juilliard. Then he came to dance for GALLIM, and then he went to go dance and have a long career at Batsheva. And the whole time, we stayed in very close touch, and I’ve always felt like a mentor…I felt always really just hopeful to see Sean as an artist continue to grow.

I really believe in him and his heart and his soul. He’s just a beautiful human being, and it was a no-brainer for me to see what he could do in this capacity. And I’ve seen a few of his works and just felt like the combination of his sensibility and phrase work and movement vocabulary is just really rich. And, yeah, I’m excited to see and share it with everyone.

Before the world sees this particular piece, what can you tease about it? What are you most excited for audiences to experience?

AM: There is an audio voiceover in the piece. And we’ve been rehearsing in studios that are so echoey that I’ve actually never been able to hear the voiceover. So I myself am very excited to be able to hear the words that are being spoken.

And I think for audiences, it might be fun for them, too, to come in and listen to something that is very powerful and see how that is shared.

In this monumental moment, where do you see the evolution of the company headed? What is most important for GALLIM in the next 20 years?

AM: I love that you use “monumental.” It’s been a word that I’ve been using recently more than I thought I would...Every day is monumental. I think that’s also what I love about dance.

I would love the company to have a home studio where we can also continue to do our school of movement. We have a really special approach to movement and training, and I would love to give young people an opportunity to try this vocabulary on.

And I hope that we’ll continue to make GALLIM a home for brave voices. I would really love to bring in some of the legend choreographers that have really influenced me and to stage their work in the company as well. I want to choreograph for a long time to come, God willing. It has been the privilege of my life.

Photo Credit: Dan Chen

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