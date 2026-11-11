Hofstra University Fall Dance Concert to Feature Guest Artists and Tribute to Henrietta Lacks

NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hofstra University's Fall Dance Concert, November 19-22, 2026, will showcase Hofstra dance majors performing choreography by faculty member Takehiro Ueyama and guest artists Janis Brenner, Kashia Kancey, Claire Porter, and Nicole von Arx. Camille Gordon '26, who earned her BFA in Dance in May, will also return to perform her senior capstone work, 'Entwinement.'

Performances take place at the Toni and Martin Sosnoff Theater at the John Cranford Adams Playhouse, South Campus. Show times are Thursday, November 19, and Friday, November 20, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 21, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, November 22, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for senior citizens.

Featured Dances:

Gordon's 'Entwinement' draws inspiration from Henrietta Lacks, a Black tobacco farmer whose cancer cells were sampled and studied without her consent or knowledge in 1951. They became the source of the HeLa cell line, the first immortalized human cell line, revolutionizing medical research. Gordon worked closely with Professor of Dance Robin Becker on the piece. Her professional experience includes performances with Robin Becker Dance Company and, most recently, at The Joyce Theater in a work by Luka Gabriel Appelbaum for the Young Choreographer's Festival.

Brenner's 'Suspicions,' a 1987 work about women and their fears, returns to Hofstra 31 years after its previous presentation on campus. Brenner, a dancer, choreographer, singer, teacher, and collage artist, has toured in 36 countries, and her choreography has been commissioned or restaged by more than 50 companies and colleges worldwide.

Kancey has set excerpts from her 2025 multidisciplinary work, 'The Closties Variety Hour,' which explores friendship, childlike wonder, self-indulgence, and radical Black joy. A Miami-born performer and dance-theater choreographer based in Brooklyn, Kancey creates work centered on joy, nostalgia, feminine power, and identity through a Black queer femme lens. She was named one of Dance Magazine's '25 to Watch' for 2026.

Porter returns to Hofstra to create an original work in collaboration with the dancers. A writer, dancer, choreographer, and Guggenheim Fellow, she has performed internationally and at venues and festivals including The Joyce Theater, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, and the Kennedy Center. Her background also includes a bachelor's degree in mathematics, a master's degree in dance, and training as a Laban Movement Analyst.

Ueyama, an adjunct assistant professor of dance at Hofstra, has set excerpts from 'Salaryman,' his 2012 commentary on the lives of Japanese businessmen, for Hofstra's junior dance class. A Tokyo native and Juilliard graduate, he toured internationally with the Paul Taylor Dance Company for eight years. In 2005 he founded TAKE Dance, a company known for its powerful athleticism and evocative blend of Eastern and Western aesthetics.

Von Arx's contribution is an excerpt from 'Cry Wolf,' a 2025 dance-theater work inspired by Aesop's 'The Boy Who Cried Wolf.' The Swiss-British artist trained at The Ailey School and has presented work at venues including The Joyce Theater, the New Victory Theater, and Joe's Pub. Her commissions include choreography for NW Dance Project, Whim W'Him, Brooklyn Ballet, and Limón2.

Photo credit: Johan Elbers



Photo Credit: Johan Elbers

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming