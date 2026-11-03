Good Women Dance Collective to Present CONVERGENCE 2026 in Edmonton This December

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Good Women Dance Collective (GWDC) will present the 17th production of Convergence, a dance double bill running December 3–5, 2026, at Mile Zero Dance Warehouse in Edmonton, Alberta.

The program will feature two contemporary dance works, each of us, all of us and Dorsal Traces, exploring themes of collaboration, identity, connection and solidarity.

GWDC collective artists Alison Kause, Alida Kendell, Deviani Andrea and Molly McDermott will collaborate with improviser and educator Lin Snelling, lighting designer Erin Gruber, and theater scholar and dramaturg Piet Defraeye for this year's presentation.

About the Performances

each of us, all of us

Created through a collaborative process, each of us, all of us brings together seven artists who meet regularly to move, dance, talk and write.

Described by Lin Snelling as an ongoing conversation that continually begins again, the work examines the possibilities of collective creation and the relationships that emerge when artists make space for one another.

Dorsal Traces

Dorsal Traces marks the first collaboration between Québec-based A Fichu Turning and Alberta's The Invisible Practice.

Performed by Cai Glover and Connor Yuzwenko-Martin, the work explores Deaf Dorsality as a framework for examining Deaf, queer and masculine identities.

Through movement and physical expression, the piece considers questions surrounding toxic masculinity, disagreement, mutual support and solidarity, asking audiences to reflect on what it means to have one another's backs.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, December 3: Opening Night at 7pm

Friday, December 4: 7pm

Saturday, December 5: 2pm

Saturday, December 5: Closing Night at 7pm

A post-performance talkback featuring Convergence artists will follow the December 5 evening performance. The discussion will be facilitated by Piet Defraeye and Jan MacCarthy.

All performances will provide Deaf access.

Convergence 2026 will take place at Mile Zero Dance Warehouse, located at 9931 78 Avenue NW in Edmonton.

General admission tickets are $25. Tickets and additional information are available through Good Women Dance Collective's ticket link.

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