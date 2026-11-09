Danse Danse Winter 2027 Season to Feature Dance Companies from Cuba, Germany, Brazil and England

NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Danse Danse has announced an international lineup spanning four countries, reflecting its commitment to bringing bold and eclectic voices to Montreal stages alongside homegrown talent. The 29th season travels from England to Cuba, Germany, and Brazil, as well as two local productions rounding out the program.

Audiences can expect a range of styles and cultures brought to life on stage. This year, Danse Danse welcomes a company from Havana, Danza Contemporánea de Cuba, as well as a Brazilian company, Balé da Cidade de São Paulo. Among the season's highlights, Company Wayne McGregor presents Deepstaria, Sir Wayne McGregor's most ambitious work to date: a deeply sensory, meditative experience built from pure dance and sound. For those craving a full-scale celebration, Danse Danse welcomes Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart with The Fireworks Project + Bolero, featuring twelve dynamic, remarkably versatile dancers. With SKLTR, Charles Brecard and Montreal choreographer 7Starr bring the full fury and energy of krump to the stage, an authentic dance born in the ghettos of Los Angeles in the early 2000s, while giving local talent a place in the spotlight.

Danse Danse continues to expand its initiatives to make dance more accessible to the public. The Discovery subscription now includes a matinée option and features four performances. The “30 years or under” offer has also been extended to include audiences up to age 34. The organization further enhances accessibility by welcoming blind and partially sighted audiences through its audiodescription program. Building on their success, the pre-show talks, Echos de danse, presented before each Thursday performance at 7:15PM, will return for a second year. These exclusive moments let audiences immerse themselves in the world of the performances alongside the artists and creators, in the warm atmosphere of the Théâtre Maisonneuve lobby.

FEBRUARY 2027

February 2 to 6, 7PM | Espace Orange, Edifice Wilder

Raw energy, spatial geometries, and electronic pulses. In the intimate setting of Agora de la danse, the Morin/Leroux duo delivers a physical performance in which five dancers search for the tipping point between exhilaration and transcendence. The duo formed by dancer and choreographer Alexandre Morin, and author, dramaturg, and stage director Mathieu Leroux has cultivated a language where movement and dramaturgy are closely intertwined. Rooted in contemporary dance, their practice reaches across disciplines and reflects a strong penchant for experimentation. Euphoric Thresholds, their eighth collaboration—the first under the Morin/Leroux · Arts vivants banner—explores group momentum and the thresholds of euphoria. In co-presentation with Agora de la Danse.

February 23 to 27, 8PM | Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts

Hailed throughout the world, Danza Contemporánea de Cuba galvanizes audiences with the rhythms of contemporary Cuban dance. In a dazzling two-part choreographic display, the contagious energy of some 20 performers ignites the stage. A grand celebration! Founded in 1959, Danza Contemporánea de Cuba is known for its unique style, a skilful blend of mambo, Afro-Caribbean traditions, classical ballet and contemporary influences. For their Quebec debut, two of the company's choreographers infuse the dancers' bodies with their signature vision. Annabelle Lopez Ochoa (Reversible) and George Céspedes (Katharsis Morphé) explore notions of identity, creative effervescence, and the social climate of their island.

MARCH 2027

Charles Brecard x 7Starr

March 9 to 13, 8 PM | Cinquième Salle, Place des Arts

With SKLTR*, krump steps out of the streets and bursts onto the stage, merging two singular voices shaped by radically different paths. The result is a striking, cathartic aesthetic collision. Vladimir “7Starr” Laurore, a driving force within the discipline of krump, and Charles “Brøken” Brecard bring together their respective practices—7Skopez and FLUIDIFY—to create SKLTR, grounded in a world inspired by dark fantasy. Five performers, leading figures in krump, unleash a dense, surging energy carried by continuous currents of movement. Set to an original score by Tomas Furey, a hypnotic choreographic texture takes shape—one where fury is forged into a transformative force.

*Pronounced [skul-tur]

Company Wayne McGregor

March 30 to April 3, 8PM | Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts

Visionary choreographer Wayne McGregor explores with nine dancers the intersections of the body, technology, and artificial intelligence to expand the boundaries of movement. A vertiginous journey that awakens every sense. Deepstaria—a title inspired by an enigmatic species of jellyfish with a stellar-sounding name—is a highly sensory, meditative pure dance and sound experience which reflects on our profound relationship with the void and our own mortality.

APRIL 2027

Gauthier Dance // Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart

April 28 to 30, 8PM | May 1, 3PM + 8PM | Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts

An explosion of styles, energy, and choreographic signatures: with FireWorks, Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart ignites an exhilarating dance celebration—a spirited collection of works by 12 leading voices in contemporary dance. Eric Gauthier has invited a dozen renowned international choreographers to take on a bold challenge: create a work inspired by music that reflects the artistic identity of Theaterhaus Stuttgart, a venue with deep jazz roots. The evening bursts to life with Barak Marshall and culminates in a breathtaking finale: Andonis Foniadakis’ trampoline-powered Bolero +. In between, a dazzling parade of irresistible creations by Hofesh Shechter, Benjamin Millepied, Virginie Brunelle, Johan Inger, Marco Goecke, Stijn Celis, Dominique Dumais, Mauro Bigonzetti, Sofia Nappi and Eric Gauthier himself.

MAY 2027

Balé da Cidade de São Paulo

May 12 to 15, 8PM | May 16, 3PM | Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts

Electro-Brazilian rhythms, infectious energy, and the sheer pleasure of movement: this double bill by Balé da Cidade de São Paulo celebrates dance that is explosive, visceral, and boldly collective. In this compelling two-work program, Fôlego and BOCA ABISSAL, Rafaela Sahyoun’s finely honed choreographic voice resonates with the vitality of today’s Brazilian dance scene. The 18 performers trace a radiant passage set to an electro score infused with Brazilian accents, where the fearless joy of dancing together bursts forth.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming