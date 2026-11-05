Dances Patrelle to Mark 30th Anniversary of THE YORKVILLE NUTCRACKER at Kaye Playhouse

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Dances Patrelle will present the 30th Anniversary Season of Francis Patrelle’s The Yorkville Nutcracker from December 10-13, 2026 at The Kaye Playhouse, 695 Park Ave, New York, NY 10065. Performances: Thu & Fri at 7pm, Sat at 2pm & 7pm, Sun at 12noon and 5pm. Tickets are $80.

For 30 years, Francis Patrelle’s The Yorkville Nutcracker has delighted New York City audiences with its uniquely local retelling of the beloved holiday classic. In celebration of the Pearl Anniversary and the production’s first iteration under Christopher Charles McDaniel, Dances Patrelle invites audiences to wear their pearls to the theater, joining in a festive tribute to 30 years of holiday magic and the enduring legacy of Francis Patrelle.

Created by Dances Patrelle founder Francis Patrelle, this cherished family tradition reimagines The Nutcracker through the lens of New York City. Set on Manhattan's Upper East Side in 1895, the story follows young Mary as she embarks on a magical holiday adventure through some of the city's most iconic landmarks and beloved traditions. From a festive holiday celebration at Gracie Mansion to a dazzling journey through the city, The Yorkville Nutcracker captures the wonder, history, and spirit of New York in a way unlike any other production. Featuring professional dancers performing alongside talented young artists, the ballet has become a treasured holiday experience for generations of families. More than a performance, The Yorkville Nutcracker is a celebration of community, imagination, and the enduring magic of the holiday season.

New York City Ballet's Miriam Miller and Tyler Angle return to lead the Dances Patrelle cast as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier in the 30th anniversary production of Francis Patrelle's The Yorkville Nutcracker.

This milestone season celebrates the generations of dancers whose lives have been shaped by the beloved New York City holiday tradition. Tara Clarke, who grew up performing in the production in roles ranging from Angels to Dewdrop, returns as the Snow Queen alongside Ethan Arrington, who captivated audiences as the Snow Prince in last year's production. In a particularly meaningful full-circle moment, Deborah Wingert, celebrated teacher, renowned stager for the George Balanchine Trust, and the production's original Snow Queen in 1996, has returned to the rehearsal studio to coach Clarke, passing along the artistry and traditions of the role to a new generation.

The anniversary cast brings together a diverse community of professional artists, freelance dancers, and students from across New York City's vibrant dance landscape, including the Ailey/Fordham BFA Program, Ballet Academy East, Ballet Hispánico New York, Chrystie Street Ballet Academy, JKO at ABT, Joffrey Ballet School, Manhattan Youth Ballet, Rye Ballet Conservatory, School of American Ballet, Success Academy Charter Schools, and Uptown Ballet Academy.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Dances Patrelle will premiere a special documentary short featuring interviews with members of the original 1996 cast and generations of artists whose experiences reflect the enduring impact of Francis Patrelle's vision.

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