"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Companhia Nacional de Bailado to Bring A BELA ADORMECIDA to Lisbon This December
Performances will run Dec. 11-27.
Companhia Nacional de Bailado will return to the stage with A Bela Adormecida (The Sleeping Beauty), the classic ballet set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Dec. 11-27 at Teatro Camões in Lisbon, Portugal.
The production features choreography by Ted Brandsen, revisiting one of the most recognized works in the classical ballet repertoire. The ballet returns to the company's stage more than a decade after its last presentation and 28 years after the premiere of Brandsen's choreographic version.
The renewed production features scenic design by José Manuel Castanheira, costume design by José António Tenente and lighting design by Nuno Meira. The creative team brings a new visual approach to the classic ballet while retaining Tchaikovsky's original score.
Companhia Nacional de Bailado's dancers will perform alongside the Orquestra Sinfónica Portuguesa, conducted by Antonio Pirolli. The company has not yet published individual dancer and principal role assignments for the December performances.
A Bela Adormecida will be performed at Teatro Camões in Lisbon. Performances are scheduled for Dec. 11, 17, 18, 22 and 23 at 8 p.m.; Dec. 12, 19 and 26 at 6:30 p.m.; and Dec. 13, 20 and 27 at 4 p.m. A special charitable dress rehearsal is scheduled for Dec. 10 at 8 p.m., while a school performance will take place Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.
The production runs approximately two hours and 25 minutes, including two intermissions, and is recommended for audiences ages 6 and older.
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