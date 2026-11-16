Ballet Municipal de Lima Will Perform THE NUTCRACKER in December

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The Ballet Municipal de Lima will present a new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker (Cascanueces) at Teatro Municipal de Lima in Peru from Dec. 4-27. The season will include 20 performances, with six performances featuring live accompaniment by the Orquesta Sinfónica del Teatro Municipal de Lima and the Coro Música para Crecer.

The production is presented in coproduction with the Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima. The ballet follows Clara, who receives a nutcracker doll as a Christmas gift. After the doll comes to life, Clara travels with it through a fantasy world, encountering the Mouse King, the Kingdom of the Snow and the Kingdom of the Sweets.

The Ballet Municipal de Lima's published performance schedule features several principal dancer pairings. Solange Villacorta and Rodrigo Blanco Pérez are scheduled to perform Dec. 4, 10, 13, 19 and 27. Jesús Luzuriaga and María del Carmen Casafranca are scheduled for Dec. 5, 13, 18, 23 and 27. Valia Seminario and Rodrigo Blanco Pérez will perform Dec. 6 and 26, while Richard Reyes and María Lourdes Villena are scheduled for Dec. 6 and 26. Santiago Gil and Mónica Balbuena will perform Dec. 9, 12, 19 and 25, and José Borrayo and Daniella Flores are scheduled for Dec. 11 and 17.

The six performances with live orchestral accompaniment are scheduled for Dec. 12 at 6 p.m., Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 25 at 6 p.m. The remaining performances will be presented without a live orchestra.

The production will feature more than 100 performers, including principal dancers, soloists, corps de ballet members and young performers. The live performances will feature the Orquesta Sinfónica del Teatro Municipal de Lima and Coro Música para Crecer.

Performances will take place at Teatro Municipal de Lima, located at Jirón Ica 377 in the Cercado de Lima district. The production is approximately two hours long and is recommended for audiences ages 2 and older. Children younger than 2 will not be admitted.

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