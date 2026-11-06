American Ballet Theatre Unveils 2027 Spring Season Cast Members

NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The cast members have been revealed for American Ballet Theatre's 2027 Spring Season at the David H. Koch Theater from March 4-21. The Company's 2027 Spring Season at the David H. Koch Theater will include John Neumeier's full-length Lady of the Camellias, as well as the repertory programs Icons of Modern Repertory and Masterworks.

Principal Dancers for the 2027 Spring Season include Joo Won Ahn, Aran Bell, Isabella Bolyston, Skylar Brandt, Daniel Camargo, Herman Cornejo, Jarod Curley, Thomas Forster, Isaac Hernández, Catherine Hurlin, Chloe Misseldine, SunMi Park, Jake Roxander, Calvin Royal III, Hee Seo, Christine Shevchenko, Devon Teuscher, James Whiteside, and Roman Zhurbin.

Icons of Modern Repertory

Five performances of Icons of Modern Repertory, March 4-7, will feature George Balanchine's Symphonie Concertante, Alexei Ratmansky's Serenade after Plato's Symposium, and the Company Premiere of Wayne McGregor's Chroma.

Symphonie Concertante will open the Season, led by Chloe Misseldine, Christine Shevchenko, and Joo Won Ahn. Last performed by ABT in 2018, Symphonie Concertante is set to music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Sinfonia Concertante in E flat Major for Violin and Viola K. 364) with costumes by Theoni V. Aldredge and lighting by David K. H. Elliott. Symphonie Concertante received its World Premiere by Ballet Society at the City Center Theater in New York on November 12, 1947, with Maria Tallchief, Tanaquil LeClerq, and Todd Bolender in the principal roles. The ballet received its American Ballet Theatre Company Premiere at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on January 19, 1983, danced by Cynthia Gregory, Martine van Hamel, and Patrick Bissell.

The program additionally features Serenade after Plato's Symposium, danced by James Whiteside, Herman Cornejo, Calvin Royal III, Takumi Miyake, Jarod Curley, Patrick Frenette, Tyler Maloney, and Devon Teuscher in the March 4 opening night cast. Serenade after Plato's Symposium is an abstract discourse on love that is widely considered to be one of Alexei Ratmansky's finest creations. Set to music by Leonard Bernstein, the ballet features scenery and costumes by Jérôme Kaplan and lighting by Brad Fields. Serenade after Plato's Symposium received its World Premiere by American Ballet Theatre on May 16, 2016, at the Metropolitan Opera House.

The program will close with the ABT Company Premiere of Wayne McGregor's Chroma. Exploring the human body's ability to communicate extremes of thought and emotion, Chroma features original music by Joby Talbot and his arrangements of music by Jack White III of The White Stripes, orchestrated by Christopher Austin, with sets by John Pawson, costumes by Moritz Junge, and lighting by Lucy Carter. Chroma received its World Premiere by The Royal Ballet on November 17, 2006, at The Royal Opera House in London.

Lady of the Camellias

The 2027 Spring Season will include eight performances of John Neumeier's Lady of the Camellias, March 12-18, led by Catherine Hurlin as Marguerite Gautier and Daniel Camargo as Armand Duval on March 12. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Alexandre Dumas fils, Lady of the Camellias centers on the tragic love affair between French courtesan Marguerite Gautier and the young Armand Duval. Set to music by Frédéric Chopin, the ballet features scenery and costumes by Jürgen Rose and original lighting design by Neumeier, reconstructed by Jim French. It is staged for ABT by Kevin Haigen and Laura Contardi. Lady of the Camellias was given its World Premiere by Stuttgart Ballet at the Württemberg Staatstheater in Stuttgart, Germany, on November 4, 1978. It received its ABT Company Premiere on May 25, 2010, at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York with Julie Kent as Marguerite Gautier and Roberto Bolle as Armand Duval. Lady of the Camellias was last performed by ABT in 2011.

Masterworks

Masterworks, scheduled for March 19-21, will include George Balanchine's Apollo, the World Premiere of a new pas de deux by James Whiteside, Jiří Kylián's Nuages, and Twyla Tharp's In the Upper Room.

Calvin Royal III will dance the title role in the first performance of Apollo, joined by Isabella Boylston as Terpsichore, Fangqi Li as Calliope, and Sierra Armstrong as Polyhymnia. Last performed by the Company in 2019, George Balanchine's Apollo is set to music by Igor Stravinsky and follows the young god as he is guided by the muses of poetry, mime, and dance. The ballet was given its World Premiere by Serge Diaghilev's Ballets Russes at the Theatre Sarah Bernhardt in Paris on June 12, 1928. Apollo was first performed by American Ballet Theatre on April 25, 1943, at the Metropolitan Opera House, with André Eglevsky as Apollo, Vera Zorina as Terpsichore, Nora Kaye as Polyhymnia, and Rosella Hightower as Calliope.

Additionally, the program will feature a World Premiere pas de deux by James Whiteside, specially choreographed for Herman Cornejo and Skylar Brandt in celebration of their partnership. This marks Whiteside's fourth work for ABT.

Hee Seo and Thomas Forster will dance the first performance of Jiři Kylián's Nuages, the next work on the program. One of Kylián's earliest works, Nuages is a pas de deux unique in its humanity and intimate partnering. Nuages is set to music by Claude Debussy and features costumes, light, and adapted décor by Kylián, based on original décor designs by Walter Nobbe, with light and décor supervision by Brad Fields. Nuages received its World Premiere by Stuttgart Ballet on April 30, 1976, at Staatstheater Stuttgart, danced by Birgit Keil and Jonas Kage. Nuages received its ABT Company Premiere on May 12, 2014, at the Metropolitan Opera House, danced by Diana Vishneva and Marcelo Gomes.

Masterworks closes with Twyla Tharp's In the Upper Room, a ballet in nine parts, featuring bold, kinetic movements set to music by Philip Glass, with costumes by Norma Kamali and lighting by Jennifer Tipton. In the Upper Room was given its World Premiere by Twyla Tharp Dance on August 28, 1986, at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, and received its American Ballet Theatre Premiere on December 10, 1988, at the Orange County Performing Arts Center in Costa Mesa, California. In the Upper Room was last performed by ABT in 2024.

ABT for All

The 2027 Spring Season will include the inaugural presentation of ABT for All on Saturday, March 6, a sensory-friendly performance in a warm and welcoming environment for neurodivergent individuals with sensory processing needs. Audiences will enjoy a hosted, one-hour program featuring highlights from the Company's repertoire, including performances by ABT Studio Company and students from the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. Audiences are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy ABT activity areas, including movement workshops with ABT Teaching Artists, touch tables, and more. All tickets are $25. For more information, visit abt.org/ABT-for-All.

Audience Programs

Post-Performance Celebrations

During the Spring Season, the Company will celebrate with two post-performance toasts. Admission is extended to that evening's ticketholders with the purchase of an additional reception ticket for $98.

Thursday, March 4: ABT Premiere of Wayne McGregor's Chroma

Friday, March 12: Return of John Neumeier's Lady of the Camellias

ABT Masters Series

The Spring Season includes one Masters Series program on Saturday, March 13 for Lady of the Camellias. Designed for adults ages 20 years or older with beginner to advanced-beginner ballet experience, the day begins at ABT's 890 Broadway studios for body conditioning, ballet technique, and a 90-minute repertoire workshop. That evening, participants will attend a pre-show talk before watching the corresponding performance at the David H. Koch Theater. The daylong experience can be purchased for $350. For more information, visit abt.org/ABT-Masters-Series.

Ticket Policies

Tickets for American Ballet Theatre's 2027 Spring Season at the David H. Koch Theater are currently on sale. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 212-496-0600, in person at the Koch Theater box office, or online at ABT's website. Tickets start at $40. During each season, ABT will offer audience members the opportunity to exchange tickets up until Noon the day of the performance at no charge, minus any difference in ticket price. There are no refunds or cancellations.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming