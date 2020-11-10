ASASE YAA Presents RISE UP! A Virtual Benefit Concert to #EndSars

The benefit will take place on FB Live & YouTube on Thanksgiving Eve November 25, 2020 at 8pm.

Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa School of the Arts (for youth 3 -17) has announced plans to broadcast "Rise Up! A Virtual Benefit Concert to #EndSars" on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Funds raised from the Mightycause.combenefit concert are being distributed by the Nigerian-based Agesin Jawe Ifa Herbal & Spiritual Center to grassroots community organizations who are leading the efforts to #EndSars and provide legal aid to victims of police brutality throughout the country. "Rise Up!" is being pre-taped as a one-hour taped concert, featuring African inspired music, dance, and words and will premiere on YouTube and Facebook Live at 8pm.

Zakiya Harris, the Artistic Director of the Asase Yaa School of the Arts, will serve as Host of "Rise Up!" Featured guest performers will include the Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble, Chief Sekou Aláje, internationally known Senior Priest of 256 Healing Arts and The Ogundáse Ifa Temple (based in East New York), who specializes in holistic mentoring and teaching to attain spiritual health, Brooklyn-based CHIEF AYANDA CLARKE, and THE FADARA GROUP MUSIC COLLECTIVE, is a noted Grammy Award-winning master and world-class percussionist, business leader and arts educator, and Weedie Braimah and the Hands of Time, who exemplifies forkloric West African music tradition, evolution, and soul, Ghanaian actress Luckie Lawson, Diallo Sumbry of the Adinkra Group, and Chief Baba Fakayode Faniyi Agbongbon Awo of Osogbo, Nigeria.

"We at Asase Yaa continue to challenge our students to be global citizens and use their artistic voice to speak out for social justice, unity and equality in our communities and around the world," explained Ms. Harris. "Our mission is to inspire solidarity with our brothers and sisters everywhere, and reinforce we are in this fight together. We Are One!"

Donations for the #EndSars Mightycause.com event fundraising are being accepted for a minimum of $5.00 and increments of $15, $25, $50, $75, $100, and any amount above. The campaign is live today. Donations are being accepted through Christmas Day. To donate go to: http://www.mightycause.com/story/Riseup.

In addition, Asase Yaa has created a lottery to provide three (3) lucky winners with some extra cash to help get them through the holiday season. Lottery tickets are available for purchase for $25.00. The winners will share the total amount of funds raised from ticket sales. They will announce the winners during the digital broadcast. There is no maximum purchase amount on lottery tickets. To purchase lottery tickets go to: https://www.asaseyaaent.org/support/.

The Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation, a non-profit organization which has been a revered leader in the Brooklyn community over the past nineteen years, founded the School of the Arts. Osei Williams, the organization's Co-Founder and Executive Director, will serve as Executive Producer of "Rise Up!" It is being produced in association with Chief Sekou Alájé of 256 Healing Arts; Chief Ayanda Clarke, Founder and CEO of THE FADARA GROUP LLC; and Weedie Braimah and the Hands of Time.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You