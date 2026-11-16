"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
À CORPS & VINS to Combine Dance and Wine Tasting at Agora de la danse
The December 3 and 4 performances in Montréal will feature four dancers interpreting five wines through choreography as audiences participate in a guided tasting.
Agora de la danse will present À corps & vins on December 3 and 4 in Montréal, combining contemporary dance with a guided wine-tasting experience.
Coproduced by Agora de la danse and Maison Verso, in collaboration with La Grive and œnopole, the production explores connections between the sensory experiences of wine and movement.
The performance features four dancers interpreting the aromas, textures, and characteristics of five wines through five choreographic sequences. Audience members will taste each wine alongside the performance, guided by a sommelier.
The choreography explores how qualities such as acidity, roundness, tension, and lightness can be expressed through physical movement. Each sequence corresponds to a different wine, offering audiences an opportunity to experience the relationship between taste and dance.
For the production, Montréal-based wine agency œnopole has selected five wines representing five countries. The agency specializes in artisanal winemaking and works with producers whose practices emphasize environmental sustainability and regenerative agriculture. In 2024, œnopole became the first Québec wine agency to receive B Corp certification.
À corps & vins is designed for audiences with or without prior knowledge of wine or contemporary dance.
Performances will take place December 3 and 4 at Agora de la danse in Montréal.
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