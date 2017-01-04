The Groundlings Announce New Sunday Show and the Return of THE GROUNDLINGS HOOK-UP APP

Your New Year will soon be full of laughs thanks to The Groundlings Theatre's line-up of shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with the return of "Groundlings Hook-up App" and new show "What Happens in Sunday Stays in Sunday." The always hilarious Groundlings, Los Angeles' premiere comedy troupe of 43 years, will present the latest and greatest sketches and improv from top level of talent.

"Groundlings Hook-up App" is back by popular demand starting Friday, January 6 and will run through January 21, with shows on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.00.

Director Jordan Black will return with amazing cast members Tony Cavalero, Patty Guggenheim, Kiel Kennedy, Anne Lane, Lyric Lewis, Laird Macintosh, and Jill Matson-Sachoff.

The all new show "What Happens in Sunday Stays in Sunday" will open on Sunday, January 8 with performances scheduled every Sunday at 7:30 p.m. through February 26. Tickets are $16.00.

Director Ted Michaels will lead a cast of dealers including Shelia Carrasco, Michael Churven, Charlie Faith, Julian Gant, Emily Goldwyn, Leslie-Anne Huff, Danny Jacobs, Carolyn Jania, Kevin Mouren-Laurens, Colin Murphy, Emily Pendergast, Kelsi Roberts, Michael Stressner, Steve Szlaga, Mike Trehy and Johnno Wilson.

Tickets for both shows are available at the box office or via phone at (323) 934-4747. The Groundlings Theatre is located at 7307 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.groundlings.com.

About The Groundlings Theatre

The Groundlings Theatre is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre that has been entertaining LA audiences for 43 years. They are a non-profit organization founded by Gary Austin in 1974. A "Groundling" is one of the 30 company members who write and perform in the theatre's shows and teach classes at the Groundling's School. The school has been the foremost comedy training ground in Hollywood and the springboard for countless careers including comic geniuses from film and television such as Jennifer Coolidge, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Kathy Griffin, Cheryl Hines, Chris Kattan, Lisa Kudrow, Jon Lovitz, Michael McDonald, Paul Reubens, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Sterling and Kristen Wiig, among others. You can see these Groundlings alumni in the recent film Bridesmaids as well as television shows such as "Mike and Molly," "Community," and "Workaholics." In addition to being comedy performers, Groundlings members and alumni hold writing positions on many of Hollywood's top television and film projects.





