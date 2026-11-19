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Young Concert Artists is now accepting applications for its 2027-2029 Composer-in-Residence Program. The winning composer will receive three commissions totaling $18,000 as well as a minimum three-year management contract with YCA. The Composer-in-Residence will be a key artistic collaborator with winners of the 2026 Susan Wadsworth International Auditions.

The selection process is open to U.S. citizens and permanent residents between 20 and 28 years of age as of March 12, 2027. The deadline for applications is January 19, 2027; complete information and application link are available on the YCA website.

Past YCA Composers-in-Residence include Kevin Puts, Mason Bates, Chris Rogerson, Andrew Norman, YCA President Daniel Kellogg, and most recently Nina Shekhar, Alistair Coleman, and Hannah Ishizaki. Kellogg commented: 'I experienced the unparalleled opportunities this excellent program provides first hand when I was the YCA Composer-in-Residence in 2002. I am proud that YCA continues launching the careers of bright young composers who will go on to have a lasting impact on the classical music world.'

In the course of their time on the YCA roster, the next Composer-in-Residence will receive three commissions totaling $18,000 ($6,000 each). Each of the first two commissions will be written for a current YCA artist, who will work closely with the Composer-in-Residence through the composition process and warm-up concerts before premiering the new work as part of a debut recital in New York or Washington D.C. The third commission will be conceived of by the Composer-in-Residence in consultation with YCA, and is intended to provide meaningful opportunities for career growth, such as a larger-scale work, a new collaboration, or a project that expands the composer's artistic voice and visibility.

In one of the program's unique features, the Composer-in-Residence is also provided with a minimum three-year management contract through YCA. Backed by the program's longstanding reputation for discovering and launching the careers of extraordinary young artists, YCA's management team promotes the Composer-in-Residence through connections with the industry's managers, concert presenters, conductors of major orchestras, and financial supporters. Through this partnership, YCA develops opportunities for performances of existing works and new commissions, while opening doors to residency programs with orchestras and new music institutions nationwide. Management services include a full package of publicity materials and services, travel arrangements, extensive professional development, and educational residency experience, as well as ongoing career guidance and mentorship.

Young Concert Artists established its Composer-in-Residence Program in 1994 with support from the YCA Alumni Association. Created to discover and support exciting young composers while forging collaborative opportunities with outstanding performers, the program has now brought 15 exceptional composers to public attention: Dan Coleman (1994-1996), Kevin Puts (1996-1998), Kenji Bunch (1998-2000), Mason Bates (2000-2002), Daniel Kellogg (2002-2004), Benjamin C.S. Boyle (2005-2007), Andrew Norman (2007-2009), Chris Rogerson (2010-2012), David Hertzberg (2012-2014), Tonia Ko (2015-2017), Katherine Balch (2017-2019), Saad Haddad (2019-2021), Nina Shekhar (2021-2023), Alistair Coleman (2023-2025), and YCA's current Composer-in-Residence, Hannah Ishizaki (2025-2027).

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