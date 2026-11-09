Young Concert Artists Announces Winners of 2026 Susan Wadsworth International Auditions

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Young Concert Artists (YCA) has announced the winners of the 2026 Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, selected at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center in New York City. Two solo artists and YCA's 2026 Ensemble-in-Residence were chosen from a pool of more than 150 applicants to join the YCA roster.

The 2026 winners are: Canadian soprano Bridget Esler (age 26); American pianist Taige Wang (age 16); and ensemble, the Dōnum String Quartet from South Korea (Seungwon Park, violin, age 26; Inhae Cho, violin, age 26; Ilgyeong Shin, viola, age 26; Hyeonmin Lee, cello, age 27).

In addition, the jury awarded Laureate Prizes—$5,000 career development grants, and an invitation to return to the Semi-Final Round of a future audition cycle—to Chinese pianist Jack Gao (age 22); Chinese violinist Tianyou Ma (age 25); and Canadian violist Emad Zolfaghari (age 22).

'These Auditions represent the heart and soul of YCA,' says YCA President Daniel Kellogg*, himself a former YCA Composer-in-Residence in 2002. 'Our final round showcased an exceptional group of artists who delivered truly superb musical performances. It is a privilege to invite these extraordinary musicians, including our 2026 Ensemble-in-Residence, into the YCA family, and we look forward to introducing them to our community during tonight's Winners Concert.'

Anchored by Kellogg, the jury for the semi-final and final rounds also included YCA Founder Susan Wadsworth, pianist Inon Barnatan, clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein*, San Diego Symphony President and CEO Martha Gilmer, conductor Jane Glover, violist Hsin-Yun Huang*, violinist Nicholas Kitchen*, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Associate Director for Classical Programming Erin Norton, cellist Paul Watkins, and soprano Christine Goerke. The jury makeup of artists, arts leaders, concert presenters, artistic planners, and conductors reflects YCA's broad connections across the classical music world, which in turn is one of the key benefits for the young artists accepted into its three-year YCA Fellowship.

The winners will be celebrated at 7 p.m. at a Winners Concert at Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Room, streamed live on The Violin Channel. The new roster artists will receive a three-year comprehensive artists management contract, performance opportunities at top venues around the globe, and YCA-presented debut recitals in New York City and Washington, D.C., as well as ongoing mentorship by YCA leadership and alumni; a commercially-produced album with professional-grade video content; training in education and community engagement projects; individual brand development which includes a photoshoot guided by a top-tier creative director and stylist; special projects such as commissions, multi-media collaborations, and more. The Winners Concert is generously endowed by Lucy S. Rhame.

'Each year, the world's most promising young musicians come to us through our rigorous auditions, and in turn, we help launch their careers in transformative ways,' says Kellogg. 'The YCA audition process is as prestigious as any of the world's top music competitions, while representing a broader spectrum of instrumentalists, vocalists, and chamber ensembles. We reflect the future of classical music, which carries a deep commitment to prepare these musicians for long and distinguished careers.'

YCA Fellows continue an illustrious legacy of YCA alumni that includes such luminaries as Emanuel Ax, Julia Bullock, Anne Akiko Meyers, Jeremy Denk, Ray Chen, Anne-Marie McDermott, Richard Goode, Dawn Upshaw, Mason Bates, Zlatomir Fung, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Kevin Puts, Pinchas Zukerman, Randall Goosby, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Sasha Cooke, and 2025 Cliburn Competition Gold Medalist Aristo Sham. Altogether, their collective accomplishments encompass 42 Avery Fisher Career Grants, 34 Grammy Awards, 26 Gramophone Awards, and a Pulitzer Prize.

2026 Winners Concert

Nov. 9, 2026 at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Room, streamed live by The Violin Channel. For more information, click here.

Photo: pianist Taige Wang, Dōnum String Quartet, soprano Bridget Esler

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