Yo-Yo Ma to Perform Elgar Cello Concerto with Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Under Long Yu

NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will welcome the return of cellist Yo-Yo Ma for a one-night-only performance. Led by the HK Phil's Principal Guest Conductor Long Yu, the evening presents an East-meets-West programme of masterpieces.

The evening centres on Elgar's Cello Concerto, widely regarded as one of the greatest works in the cello repertoire. A 20-time Grammy Award winner, Yo-Yo Ma most recently won this year's Best Classical Instrumental Solo award for his Deutsche Grammophon recording of Shostakovich's complete cello concertos. He has recorded more than 120 albums, ranging from iconic interpretations of the Western classical canon to recordings that defy categorisation. Beyond the concert stage, he is celebrated for stretching the boundaries of genre and tradition, exploring how music can help us imagine and build a better future.

Complementing the concerto, Long Yu will lead the orchestra in a programme bringing together music from China and Britain. It includes Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance March no. 1, whose melody later became Land of Hope and Glory, a beloved fixture of the BBC Proms, and Vaughan Williams's English Folk Song Suite. Having studied under Olivier Messiaen in his youth, Chen Qigang drew on traditional Peking Opera elements and Western orchestral techniques to create Instants d'un Opéra de Pékin, a vivid work inspired by the colours and expressive gestures of Peking Opera.

“Standard Chartered Global Private Bank Proudly Sponsors: Yo-Yo Ma Plays Elgar” will be held on 25 January 2027 (Mon) at 7:30PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at $2,080, $1,480, $880 and $680 will be sold via a real-name registration ballot ticketing arrangement. Online registration for the ballot will be accepted from 30 November 2026 (Mon) to 1 December 2026 (Tue) at URBTIX.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming