Violinist Sing-Shen Brings Classical Excellence and Cultural Heritage to the International Stage

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Sing-Shen is a dynamic violinist whose artistry bridges classical performance and cultural expression. She holds a Master of Music in Violin Performance from Boston University and a Master of Music in Music Education from the Longy School of Music of Bard College. With a commitment to artistic excellence and being a meaningful music educator, Sing-Shen continues to engage audiences through her performances, celebrate cultural heritage, and explore the transformative power of music.

As a performer, Sing-Shen has appeared with distinguished ensembles, including the Boston Civic Symphony and the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra. Her experience performing in professional orchestral settings has helped shape her musical perspective, strengthening her commitment to expressive interpretation, technical refinement, and collaboration. Through both solo and ensemble performances, she seeks to create meaningful connections with audiences and share the emotional depth of classical music.

Sing-Shen’s musical achievements have earned recognition in several international competitions. In March 2024, she received Gold and Silver Prizes in Solo Violin at the World Melodia Championship. In June 2024, she was awarded Second Prize in Solo Violin at the Charleston International Music Competition. In October 2024, she received multiple Gold and Platinum Awards at the World Classical Music Awards, along with the Supreme Team Spirit Special Award for Violin. These distinctions reflect her dedication to continued artistic development and her engagement with the international classical music community.

In recognition of her performance achievements, Sing-Shen received Second Prize in the Special Venue Music Rewards competition and was invited to perform at Carnegie Hall on October 11, 2026. For this performance, she presented Pablo de Sarasate’s Zigeunerweisen, a virtuosic work celebrated for its technical demands, rapid passages, intricate runs, and left-hand pizzicato. The piece requires exceptional coordination, precision, and musical expression. Sing-Shen’s performance demonstrated her technical command and artistic commitment. The performance attracted audience interest and provided an opportunity to share her musical artistry on one of the world’s most renowned concert stages.

Beyond performing, Sing-Shen has contributed to the international music community as a competition adjudicator. During the summer of 2026, she served as a judge for the World Melody Music Competition and the Kairos International Music Competition. Through these roles, she evaluated musicians’ performances and contributed to opportunities for artists to share their work and develop their musical abilities. Her involvement as both a performer and adjudicator reflects her broader engagement with the international music community.

Sing-Shen is also passionate about using music to celebrate cultural identity and foster cross-cultural understanding. In celebration of Taiwan’s National Day, she organized a chamber ensemble to perform traditional Taiwanese folk songs at Harvard University’s Memorial Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The program introduced audiences to Taiwan’s rich musical heritage through traditional melodies presented in a chamber music setting. The concert sold out, highlighting audience interest in the program and the value of sharing Taiwanese culture through live performance.

In November 2026, Sing-Shen will launch a new concert series centered on the theme of hope. Inspired by her belief that music can illuminate the world and bring light to people’s hearts, she envisions these concerts as opportunities to inspire audiences, offer comfort, and encourage connection through shared musical experiences. She plans to present one concert each month, developing an ongoing series that communicates hope, warmth, and positivity through music. Each performance will serve as a reminder that music can bring people together, uplift the human spirit, and offer moments of light in everyday life.

Through her performances, competition achievements, adjudication work, and cultural initiatives, Sing-Shen continues to expand her presence in the classical music community. Her work reflects a commitment to artistic excellence, international musical exchange, and the belief that music can transcend cultural boundaries, connect people, and bring hope to audiences around the world.

Photo Credit: Sing-Shen