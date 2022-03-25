Vasyl Popadiuk Announces Benefit Concert Series for the Children Of Ukraine

Vasyl Popadiuk announced he will be touring several western Canadian cities this spring to help raise funds in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Popadiuk is a classically trained violinist from Kyiv, Ukraine, now living in Ottawa, Ontario. Popadiuk is also a world-renowned musician, he will perform alongside his five-member band, Papa Duke during the benefit concerts. Popadiuk and the Papa Duke Band will play in Vancouver, B.C., Edmonton, and Calgary, A.B., Regina and Saskatoon, S.K, and Winnipeg, M.B.



The Benefit Concert plays Edmonton on Wednesday March 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Winspear Centre. Tickets start at $43.95 and are available from the Centre's website.



This tour has been officially endorsed by the Consulate General of Ukraine in Edmonton and all proceeds raised from this concert series will be shared equally between the Regional Children's Hospital in Luhansk, Ukraine and the Regional Orphanage in Sumy, Ukraine. "As a Ukrainian, I am honoured to contribute to the most vulnerable part of the population ....... our children"... Vasyl Popadiuk Tour Dates:



March 28th Vancouver @ The Queen Elizabeth Theatre

March 30th Edmonton @ The Winspear Centre

April 2nd Regina @ Conexus Arts Centre

April 3rd Saskatoon @ TCU Place

April 5th Winnipeg @ The Burton Cummings Theatre

April 7th Calgary @ The First Alliance Church

Vasyl Popadiuk studied at the Lysenko Music and Drama School when he was a seven-year-old living in Kyiv, Ukraine. Popadiuk was considered a child prodigy and continued his education at the Ukrainian National Tchaikovsky Academy of Music. Popadiuk comes from a musical background, his father, Vasyl Popadiuk Sr., was a renowned composer and pan flute player who originally wanted his son to follow him as a flautist.