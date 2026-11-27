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Vancouver Youth Choir will present the 10th annual All is Bright, its holiday concert at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, on December 5, 2026, at 2:30pm and 7:30pm. Hundreds of singers, from kindergarten through age 24, will take the stage across two performances, each featuring a different lineup of VYC ensembles alongside the flagship Vancouver Youth Choir.

VYC's holiday program features musical selections sung in Basque, French, Hawaiian, isiZulu, Sesotho, Cree, Finnish, Estonian, Latin, and German, ranging from Baroque and contemporary sacred works to Americana, indie folk, and pop. VYC's debut album, Here Comes the River, was scheduled for release on November 5, 2026, featuring new Canadian works commissioned by VYC alongside choral arrangements of indie and alternative songs. The concert brings together singers at the beginning of their choral training alongside VYC's flagship ensemble, which won the Fleischmann International Trophy at the Cork International Choral Festival in May 2026.

The matinee performance will feature VYC's youngest singers, from kindergarten to Grade 6, together with the Vancouver Youth Choir. The afternoon includes seasonal songs with audience participation from VYC Tiny; a traditional Basque round, Airia, and Tim Minchin's When I Grow Up from Matilda performed by VYC Kids; and the French chanson Le coeur des gens and the Scottish folk song Aiken Drum performed by VYC Treble 1. VYC Treble 2 will sing the Sesotho song Ke Nna yo Morena before joining the flagship choir's sopranos and altos for Belle and Sebastian's Fox in the Snow. The Vancouver Youth Choir will also perform the Hawaiian cowboy song Nāmolokama Lā, the North American premiere of Injongo Yami by South African composer Lindokuhle Thabede, the Cree-language Nipîy (Water Song) by Sherryl Sewepagaham, and the Finnish a cappella work Pakkannen, in which the singers plead with a powerful frost not to freeze them, incorporating staging and movement.

The evening performance will feature VYC's older singers, from Grade 7 to age 24, together with the Vancouver Youth Choir. The evening opens with Vivaldi's Gloria, performed by VYC Junior and the flagship choir with a string quartet, and also includes the American folk protest song More Waters Rising and Song of Life by Métis singer-songwriter Sandy Scofield. VYC Voices will open the second half with Sanbonnani, an isiZulu greeting song, followed by Beautiful Noise, the gospel-inspired song by Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile about finding and using your voice for justice. The Vancouver Youth Choir will also perform the Estonian Tali 1, inspired by the gentleness of snow, and Arvo Pärt's Drei Hirtenkinder aus Fátima.

Both performances will feature a new choral arrangement by Andrea Ramsey of Brandi Carlile's song The Joke and will close with Auld Lang Syne, the concert's annual finale, performed by all of the singers from each respective performance.

The creative team for All is Bright includes Founder and Artistic Director Carrie Tennant, conductors Luke McAndless-Davis, Kelly Proznick, Michelle Hartley, Caroline Lempert, Caroni Young, and Bev Willms Best, assistant conductor Rosie Ding, and pianists Caitlin Hayes, Helen Pei, and Danielle Lee. They will be joined by a string quartet featuring Yuel Yawney, Cameron Wilson, Genevieve MacKay, and Heather Hay.

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