"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA to Present Holiday Pops with Seattle Symphony Concertmaster Noah Geller
Performances will be livestreamed as well, with the program including Johann Strauss II, Arturo Márquez and Leroy Anderson selections.
The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA invites audiences of all ages to celebrate the season with its annual Holiday Pops concerts, featuring Seattle Symphony David & Amy Fulton Concertmaster Noah Geller under the baton of Maestro Ken Selden.
Performances will take place Saturday, December 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 13 at 3 p.m. at Skyview Concert Hall. Both performances will also be available via simultaneous livestream.
A beloved annual tradition for families throughout Southwest Washington, Holiday Pops brings together festive favorites, virtuosic showpieces, and lively orchestral classics in a program designed to capture the joy and energy of the season.
Geller will be featured in selections from John Williams' Fiddler on the Roof. The program also includes Johann Strauss II's overture to Die Fledermaus and Kaiser-Walzer (Emperor Waltz), Arturo Márquez's Danzón No. 2, selections from Khachaturian's Masquerade, Tico-Tico no fubá, and seasonal favorites by Leroy Anderson, including A Christmas Festival and Sleigh Ride. The program concludes with the beloved Radetzky March.
This performance is generously sponsored by the Ken and Dean Kirn Foundation. The 2026/27 Symphonic Series season is presented by United Grain Corporation.
Virtual tickets are also available at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360) 735-7278. All in-person and virtual ticket holders will receive access to the livestream performances.
All ticket holders are invited to attend an educational pre-concert talk one hour before each performance, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Virtual programming begins with the VSO USA's Da Capo educational pre-show at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
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