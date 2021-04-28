Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Season Finale Features Grammy-Winning Cellist Zuill Bailey

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra concludes its 42nd season with May's live streamed performances, featuring a world-renowned Guest Artist and audience-favorite masterworks.

The VSO Music Director and Conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons is scheduled to join the orchestra for the first time this season, travelling from his home in Barcelona. Performing with him will be cello virtuoso Zuill Bailey in his debut with the VSO.

GRAMMY Award-winning, internationally renowned cellist Zuill Bailey will showcase his mastery in Joseph Haydn's Cello Concerto in C major, which is regarded as one of the greatest works for cello of the classical era. Bailey's rare combination of celebrated artistry, technical wizardry and engaging personality has secured his place as one of the most sought after and active cellists of today. He will also be joined by the members of VSO cello section in performance of Max Bruch's rhapsodic Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 (arranged by Edward Laut). The program will also include the ever-popular Appalachian Spring Suite by Aaron Copland and Swiss-born Oregonian Ernest Bloch's modern pseudo-Baroque Concerto Grosso No. 1.

Maestro Brotons has until now been unable to travel to Vancouver due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. His planned arrival will come after a 14 month absence from Vancouver.

Performances will feature a reduced orchestra and will be streamed live from Skyview Concert Hall. The Saturday broadcasts will begin at 6:30pm with the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl. Intermission will feature special, not-to-be-missed interviews and announcements regarding the 2021-22 season. The Sunday performances and shows will also be streamed live and will begin at 2:30pm.

A piano will be generously provided by Michelle's Piano Co.

Learn more at www.vancouversymphony.org.