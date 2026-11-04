The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton & Sarasota to Perform BORN IN THE U.S.A. in Parrish with Alex Shillo

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The Pops Orchestra is coming to Parrish with an afternoon of live music that brings rock 'n' roll favorites and the sound of a full orchestra right to the neighborhood.

On Saturday, November 14 at 3 PM, singer Alex Shillo joins The Pops Orchestra at the Parrish Community Performing Arts Center at Parrish Community High School for 'Born in the U.S.A.' The concert features the music of Bruce Springsteen, followed by a patriotic salute honoring those who have served.

For Parrish residents looking for a fun afternoon out with friends, a date close to home, or a chance to experience live orchestral music, this is an invitation to get to know The Pops. Springsteen fans and newcomers alike can enjoy familiar songs brought to life by a singer and a full community orchestra.

To welcome our Parrish neighbors, use code WELCOME30 for 30% off tickets to the November 14 performance. Tickets and details are available at https://thepopsorchestra.app.getcuebox.com/o/21NL0B8D/shows/34P0F24X

Born in the U.S.A.

Featuring Alex Shillo

Saturday, November 14, 3:00 p.m. │ Parrish Community Performing Arts Center

7505 Fort Hamer Rd, Parrish, FL 34219

ABOUT THE POPS ORCHESTRA OF BRADENTON & SARASOTA

Since its founding in 1975, The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton & Sarasota has produced critically acclaimed musical attractions for enthusiastic audiences of all ages. As one of the top performing arts groups in a unique, culturally rich community, The Pops Orchestra attracts full-time residents, Suncoast Snowbirds, and vacationers to its concerts, proving to be a cultural and economic asset to the Great Bradenton and Sarasota communities.

Directed by the dynamic conductor Dr. Robyn Bell, the 65-piece orchestra consists of many of the community's finest professional musicians, community music makers, music educators, and high school and college music students, reflecting the diversity of its audience and patrons.

The annual concert season features a diverse range of musical genres, including patriotic, Broadway, Hollywood, jazz, big band, jukebox, Motown, and holiday selections. In addition, The Pops Orchestra performs community concerts to honor veterans, welcome international sporting events, and feature outstanding local young musicians through its annual summer camp. The Pops partners with other area arts organizations to provide concerts for special occasions in the Suncoast region. Local and national guest artists frequently join The Pops Orchestra, bringing additional energy and excitement to the stage. Each concert season is designed to entertain, invigorate, and project The Pops Orchestra's passion and enthusiasm for popular-style music, featuring something for everyone. ThePopsOrchestra.or

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