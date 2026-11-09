Tarmo Peltokoski Leads HK Phil in Mahler's Eighth Symphony as Music Director Debut

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A new era has begun for the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil). On 7 and 8 November, Tarmo Peltokoski began his tenure as Music Director with the HK Phil's first performances of Mahler's Symphony no. 8 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Both concerts were greeted with enthusiastic applause and standing ovations.

Bringing together nearly 600 performers, the project was among the largest ever undertaken by the orchestra. With these performances of Mahler's Symphony no. 8, the HK Phil has now presented all of the Mahler symphonies.

For the occasion, the HK Phil assembled an international cast of singers alongside choirs from Hong Kong and London, including local school choirs. The eight soloists were sopranos Jacquelyn Wagner (Magna Peccatrix), Chen Reiss (Una Poenitentium) and Louise Kwong (Mater Gloriosa); mezzo-sopranos Catriona Morison (Mulier Samaritana) and Sasha Cooke (Maria Aegyptiaca); tenor Tuomas Katajala (Doctor Marianus); baritone Rinalds Kandalincevs (Pater Ecstaticus); and bass Shenyang (Pater Profundus). They were joined by six choirs: the Hong Kong Philharmonic Chorus, The Learners Chorus, the London Philharmonic Choir, the St. Paul's Co-educational College Senior Mixed-Voice Choir, the Ying Wa College Choir and The Hong Kong Children's Choir.

Peltokoski guided the vast forces of the 'Symphony of a Thousand' with clarity, precision and a strong sense of its overarching structure. Across the two performances, approximately 2,500 audience members experienced one of the largest works in the orchestral repertoire.

Following the opening performance on 7 November, the HK Phil hosted a 'Welcome Tarmo' reception at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. The Guest of Honour, Miss Rosanna Law, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, attended together with HK Phil Board of Governors, Principal Patron Swire, sponsors and orchestra members.

Mr David Cogman, Chairman of the Board of Governors of The Hong Kong Philharmonic Society Limited, welcomed guests. He noted that Peltokoski regards Mahler's Eighth Symphony as a work reserved for special occasions, making it a fitting choice for his inaugural concert as Music Director. He also observed that bringing together such extensive musical forces was a rare undertaking for the orchestra. Looking ahead, he said the HK Phil is excited to begin a new chapter under Peltokoski's leadership and to continue contributing to Hong Kong's role as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. He also thanked Chow Sang Sang, a long-standing partner of the orchestra, for its generous support of the concerts and reception.

Mr Bernhard Fleischer, Chief Executive of the HK Phil expressed his gratitude to the orchestra members, staff, and supporters, emphasising that an endeavour of this immense scale would not have been possible without their extraordinary dedication and unwavering support. The joint efforts captured the spirit of 'join friends' through music, marking a proud milestone as the HK Phil embarks on this exciting new chapter.

Mr David Cogman, Ms Winnie Tam, Vice-Chairman of the HK Phil and Mr Patrick Ren, Deputy Chief Executive of the HK Phil, presented Peltokoski with a calligraphy work as a welcome gift. Guests also enjoyed a short film about Tarmo's artistic journey. The evening concluded with a surprise performance by Chen Reiss and Rinalds Kandalincevs, together with the Hong Kong Gaudeamus Dunhuang Ensemble and the Hong Kong Puppet and Shadow Art Center, featuring excerpts from Mozart's The Magic Flute.

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