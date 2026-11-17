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​The Scottish National Jazz Orchestra has appointed award-winning saxophonist, composer and bandleader Emma Rawicz as its new Artistic Director.

One of the leading voices of her generation in British jazz, Emma Rawicz will work with SNJO to shape its future artistic programme, develop new collaborations and continue the orchestra's commitment to bringing together leading and emerging musicians.

The appointment builds on an existing relationship between Emma Rawicz and SNJO. In September 2026, she joined the orchestra as featured soloist for its John Coltrane Centenary Celebration, performing in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow in a programme of newly commissioned arrangements and original compositions inspired by Coltrane's music and legacy.

At 24, Emma Rawicz has already established an international career as a performer, composer and bandleader. She has released five albums, toured across 15 countries and worked with ensembles including the BBC Concert Orchestra, SWR Radio Big Band and WDR Big Band. BBC New Generation Artist 2024 – 2026, she was named Jazz FM UK Jazz Act of the Year in 2026.

Award-winning saxophonist, composer and bandleader Emma Rawicz has been announced as Artistic Director for Scottish National Jazz Orchestra. Pictured with SNJO in September 2026 as featured soloist for its John Coltrane Centenary Celebration.

As Artistic Director, Emma Rawicz will lead SNJO's artistic strategy, shaping repertoire, collaborators and personnel. She will engage guest artists, commission composers and arrangers, including from within the orchestra, and champion emerging talent, including through the Scottish National Youth Jazz Orchestra (SNYJO), SNJO's youth wing. She will also represent the orchestra to audiences, partners and funders in Scotland and internationally.

Emma will take up the role from 23 November 2026, with details of the first programmes developed under her artistic leadership to be announced in due course.

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, Emma Rawicz works across ensembles ranging from small groups to her own 20-piece jazz orchestra and is signed to international jazz label ACT. Her recordings include Chroma, Big Visit with pianist Gwilym Simcock, INKYRA and Paintbox.

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