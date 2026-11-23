"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Sarasota Orchestra to Present Holiday Concerts with Tchaikovsky, Strauss and Handel in December
Principal Cellist Natalie Helm and Principal Violist Stephanie Block will perform a Don Quixote program alongside Act II of THE NUTCRACKER.
Celebrate the holiday season with live music at Sarasota Orchestra! Featuring three festive concert programs throughout December, these performances invite families to enjoy an afternoon or evening of musical adventure, holiday enchantment, and beloved stories brought to life through music.
MASTERWORKS: TCHAIKOVSKY & STRAUSS
December 5 at 7:30 pm and December 6 at 2:30 pm, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Step into a storybook. The first half of this colorful program brings to life the adventures of literature's famous dreamer, Don Quixote. In a dazzling showcase of your Sarasota Orchestra's talent, Principal Cellist Natalie Helm portrays the idealistic, eccentric knight, while Principal Violist Stephanie Block captures the spirit of his loyal companion Sancho Panza. The journey shifts into pure enchantment with the beloved music from Act II of Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. From the delicacy of the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy to the grand, swirling Waltz of the Flowers, this timeless score has delighted generations and fills the holiday season with wonder.
GREAT ESCAPES: HAPPY HOLLEY DAYS
December 9 – 13 at Holley Hall
December 9 & 11 at 5:30 pm; December 10 & 12 at 7:30 pm; December 13 at 4:00 pm
Set your festive spirit aglow. Enjoy a winter wonderland in an intimate concert hall with a delightful mix of seasonal favorites and holiday showstoppers. Experience the enchanting Prelude to Hansel & Gretel, the joyous Hanukkah Festival Overture, and the crackling Unter Donner und Blitz polka by Johann Strauss Jr. Of course, no holiday celebration is complete without the rip-roaring fun of Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride!
DISCOVERIES: A FESTIVE CELEBRATION
December 23 at 7:30 pm, Sarasota Opera House
Celebrate the season with this 75-minute, no-intermission concert featuring engaging commentary from guest conductor Naomi Woo. Discover the stories behind uplifting seasonal classics as soprano Sarah Fleiss shines in Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's radiant Exsultate, jubilate and George Frideric Handel's joyful 'Rejoice Greatly' from Messiah. Benjamin Britten's sparkling Men of Goodwill, inspired by God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen, adds extra cheer to the program. It's the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with the warmth, inspiration, and joy of live classical music.
Tickets for all three concert programs are available now.
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