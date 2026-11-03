Sarasota Orchestra Receives $65,000 Empowering Arts Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation

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Sarasota Orchestra has received a $65,000 Empowering Arts Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast) in support of the 2026-2027 season and the Orchestra’s mission to engage, educate and enrich the community through high-quality, live musical experiences. The grant was made possible in part through the Elizabeth Miller Charitable Fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

Gulf Coast’s generous support will help bring several of Sarasota Orchestra’s signature programs to the community this season, including the Saturday Great Escapes concert series, the annual Sarasota Orchestra Brunch benefiting music education, and the Orchestra’s Pops Supper Club.

“Sarasota Orchestra is deeply grateful for Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s continued investment in the power of music to bring people together,” said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. “Their support allows us to offer memorable experiences across our season—from concerts that invite audiences to escape into great music to events that directly strengthen music education in our community. We are proud to have Gulf Coast alongside us as we continue building an exciting future for Sarasota Orchestra and the region we serve.”

Sarasota Orchestra’s 2026-2027 artistic season features a broad array of musical experiences across five series: Masterworks, Discoveries, Chamber Soirées, Pops and Great Escapes. Gulf Coast serves as the Saturday Evening Community Foundation Title Sponsor of the Great Escapes series, which presents themed concerts featuring light classical and pops music in Holley Hall. This season’s Great Escapes programs include Planes, Trains & Automobiles; Happy Holley Days; Moonlight; Romantic Rendezvous; Soundstages; and Voices of Spring.

In addition to supporting the concert season, Gulf Coast’s grant will help make possible Sarasota Orchestra’s annual Brunch benefiting music education, taking place Sunday, November 15, 2026, at Michael’s On East Ballroom. The grant also supports the return of the Orchestra’s Pops Supper Club on Wednesday, January 20, 2027, at The Ora. The special evening will feature an elegant dinner, inventive cocktails and a performance by Sarasota Orchestra conducted by Stuart Chafetz with vocalist Michael Andrews.

“Gulf Coast believes investing in the arts is essential to shaping a region where culture creates connection across generations and backgrounds,” said Phillip Lanham, President | CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “By empowering arts organizations like Sarasota Orchestra, we help harness the power of music to bring people together and create experiences that stay with us long after the final note.”

Through its Empowering Arts Grant, Gulf Coast continues to support Sarasota Orchestra’s ability to provide enriching musical experiences while investing in programs that connect people of all ages with the arts.

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