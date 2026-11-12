Sarasota Orchestra Names Evan Roider Creative Advisor for Pops and Great Escapes

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Sarasota Orchestra has named conductor Evan Roider Creative Advisor for its Pops and Great Escapes concert series, bringing his experience across Broadway, film music and orchestral performance to the Orchestra’s artistic planning team. In this role, Roider will collaborate with the Orchestra on future programming while continuing to appear regularly as a guest conductor.

“Pops and Great Escapes offer wonderful opportunities to connect audiences with the Orchestra in fresh and exciting ways,” said Roider. “I’m thrilled to work alongside Sarasota Orchestra’s artistic planning team to explore great music, discover compelling programming ideas and create experiences that showcase the extraordinary musicians of this orchestra. I’m excited about what we can build together.”

Roider is already a familiar presence on Sarasota Orchestra’s Pops and Great Escapes stages. After making his Sarasota Orchestra debut in 2024, he returned in 2025 to conduct On Broadway: Defying Gravity and Under the Big Top. This season, he recently led Planes, Trains & Automobiles and will return to the podium Jan. 22-23 for Hollywood’s Greatest Hits. The concert celebrates iconic music from the silver screen, featuring works that have become inseparable from the films they accompany, as well as remarkable compositions that stand on their own as great music.

“Pops and Great Escapes showcase the range of Sarasota Orchestra and our commitment to serving a community with many different musical interests,” said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. “Evan understands what makes these series special to their audiences. His appointment gives us a dedicated creative partner as we plan future seasons and continue to develop programs that reflect that breadth of interests.”

Sarasota Orchestra Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero welcomed the opportunity to work with Roider in this expanded capacity.

“Every style of music we perform brings its own energy, and its own way of connecting with audiences,” said Guerrero. “Evan understands that and brings to our orchestra a remarkable breadth of experience across Broadway, film, and the orchestral world, along with a genuine passion for creating meaningful musical experiences. I’m excited to work alongside him as we shape seasons that celebrate great music, engage our community, and inspire audiences and musicians.”

Roider was recently appointed the Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s first-ever Principal Pops Conductor and is Associate Music Supervisor for The Muny, the Tony Award-winning outdoor theatre in St. Louis. He has conducted the National Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony and other leading orchestras. Roider served as Music Director and Conductor for the North American tour of Wicked, with additional Broadway credits including The Great Gatsby and Old Friends.

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