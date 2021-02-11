Palm Beach Symphony Names Victor Fernandez Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year

Victor Fernandez, who leads schoolwide general music instruction at Beacon Cove Intermediate in Jupiter, is the Palm Beach Symphony 2020 Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year.

The honor recognizes K-12 educators in Palm Beach County who take an active role in the community as performing arts educators and demonstrate an ability to teach and inspire students. Nominees were judged by a panel that includes musicians, industry professionals and other educators in Palm Beach County.

"Although I wasn't involved in the judging, Victor Fernandez is my son's music teacher and he absolutely loves him," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. "I see first-hand the positive impact Victor has in encouraging students and nurturing their interest in music."

Fernandez has also been recognized as the 2017 School District of Palm Beach County Dwyer Award Winner, the 2016 Palm Beach County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Teacher of the Year and the 2016 Teamwork USA Teacher of the Year. In addition to his work in the classroom, he created the String Pedagogy YouTube Channel to provide underserved students with additional free opportunities to improve.

The honor comes with a "Basket of Indulgences," containing gift items and gift certificates to local retailers, as well as with many educational opportunities with the Symphony, which will be scheduled at a time in accordance with the guidance of local, state and CDC officials. Those opportunities include coaching sessions by Palm Beach Symphony musicians and complimentary tickets for the winner's classes to attend a Palm Beach Symphony concert.

Active in his profession, Fernandez is a member of the Florida Orchestra Association, for which he previously served as district chair and all state ensemble coordinator. He is also a member of the Florida Music Educators Association and served two years on its executive board.

A resident of Palm Beach Gardens, Fernandez received a Master of Music Education from Florida State University, where he also received undergraduate degrees in music education and music performance. He also holds a Master of Education in educational leadership from American College of Education.

Nominations for the Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year award open in the fall. Complete details are available in the programs tab under music education at palmbeachsymhony.org.