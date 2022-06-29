Orchestre De La Francophonie Announces 2022 Season: A Return To In-Person Events And Four Chamber Music Concerts

After two years of online academy activities, the Orchestre de la francophonie (OF) is returning to its in-person educational mission from July 4 to July 29. This season, exceptionally, the OF is proposing a chamber music academy, with a progressive return to in-person events leading to a full orchestral academy in 2023.

"While participating in the OF, students are helped to prepare themselves for the competitive world that awaits them by developing the best technical and musical tools. This year, we want to show them the particular aspects of chamber music. They'll develop group listening skills as they work with their colleagues and benefit from the guidance of coaches and mentors," explains Jean-Philippe Tremblay, artistic and pedagogical director of the OF since its creation.

The academy is composed of 28 musicians from different countries (Canada, USA, France, Italy, Puerto Rico, Taiwan, Spain, Colombia and Albania). They include players of the flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, French horn, trumpet, violin, viola, cello and double bass, whom the OF will get to know better during their learning experience.

To meet the musicians of the 2022 season before coming to hear them in concert, click here!

The social and educational mission of the organization continues this year with a component in which the musicians will participate, among others, in activities involving musical engagement on a community or social level.

In partnership with Dr. Julien's Garage à musique (GAM), the musicians of the OF will first be introduced to social pediatrics and the use of music as a therapeutic tool and as an aid to pedagogical cohesion at GAM. The OF musicians will then lead musical and initiation activities with youths aged 5 to 18.

The students will have access to masterclasses with Robert Uchida, Jean-Philippe Tremblay and Douglas Payson Sturdevant. There will also be special presentations by Jeff Nelsen (performance technique without fear) and Dr. John Chong (anxiety, muscular fatigue, depression, stress, nerve entrapment syndrome).

The students will offer four Montreal concerts to live audiences at the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul and at the Salle Joseph-Rouleau of Jeunesses Musicales Canada (JMC).

Concert 1: July 13, 2022, 7:30 pm, Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul, Montreal

Giancarlo Scalia, String Quartet

Amy Beach, Pastorale for Wind Quintet, Op. 151

Wolfang Amadeus Mozart, Flute Quartet in D Major, K285

Giuseppe Torelli, Concerto in D Major for Trumpet and Strings

Ludwig van Beethoven, Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20

The apprentice musicians of the OF

Guest: Robert Uchida, violin

Concert 2: July 21, 2022, 7:30 pm, Salle Joseph-Rouleau, JMC, Montreal

Johann Nepomuk Hummel, Septet No. 2 in C Major, Op. 114

Karen Sunabacka, Crazing

Cris Dirksen, 5 Bucks a Head

Johannes Brahms, Piano Quintet in F Minor, Op. 34

The apprentice musicians of the OF

Guests: Robert Uchida, violin; Serhiy Salov, piano; and Mathieu Gaudet, piano

Concert 3: July 25, 2022, 7:30 pm, Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul, Montréal

Louis Spohr, Octet in E Major, Op. 32

Cris Dirksen, White Man's Cattle

Felix Mendelssohn, Octet in E-flat major, Op. 20

Richard Wagner, Siegfried-Idyll

The apprentice musicians of the OF

Concert 4: July 29, 2022, 7:30 pm, Salle Joseph-Rouleau, JMC, Montréal

Paul Hindemith, Kleine Kammermusik, Op. 24, No. 2

Fanny Hensel Mendelssohn, String Quartet in E-flat Major

Ian Cusson, Movement for String Quartet

Robert Schumann, Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44

The apprentice musicians of the OF

Guest: Jimmy Brière, piano

Tickets to each concert are available for the low price of $16.50 (plus tax and service charge). Tickets can be booked on the OF website: www.orchestrefranco.com. Just click on The Point of Sale.

The OF prepares young musicians who have graduated from top institutions to take up leading positions in nationally and internationally renowned orchestras.

The OF's program is built around three core objectives: learning, innovating and sharing.