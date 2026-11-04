Luis Arias, Linda Bouchard and Mathew Rosenblum Named 2028 Azrieli Music Prizes Laureates

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The Azrieli Music, Arts and Culture Centre (AMACC) named three outstanding composers as the 2028 Azrieli Music Prizes (AMP) Laureates. Created in 2014 by Sharon Azrieli, C.Q., D.Mus for the Azrieli Foundation, the biennial Azrieli Music Prizes identify and support composers of distinction, giving them the resources, platform and reach to create music of enduring value.

Congratulations to Luis Arias, who won the Azrieli Commission for International Music; Linda Bouchard, who was awarded the Azrieli Commission for Canadian Music; and Mathew Rosenblum, who received the Azrieli Commission for Jewish Music. Each AMP competition cycle focuses on a specific instrumentation category; the 2028 works will be composed for a chamber ensemble of up to 15 musicians with optional soloists.

'We are delighted to welcome Luis Arias, Linda Bouchard and Mathew Rosenblum to the Azrieli Music Prizes family,' said Sharon Azrieli. 'Each of these exceptional composers offers a fresh perspective on their respective Prize theme. I am eager to see their creative vision realized by our esteemed Montréal performance partner, Le Nouvel Ensemble Moderne, and on many of the world's great stages in the future.'

Offering the most substantial awards of its kind in Canada, AMP has become one of the most significant composition competitions in the world. Each laureate receives a prize package valued at over CAD 250,000, including a cash award of CAD 50,000; a performance of their work by the Prizes' Performance Partner, Le Nouvel Ensemble Moderne (Le NEM), at the AMP Gala Concert in Autumn 2028; two subsequent international performances; and a commercial studio recording of their prize-winning work, also featuring Le NEM.

'Over the past 30 years, Le Nouvel Ensemble Moderne has been committed to championing contemporary creation, resulting in nearly 300 premieres to date,' said Jean-Michaël Lavoie, Artistic and Music Director of Le NEM. 'We are proud to once again collaborate with the Azrieli Music Prizes to bring three exceptional new chamber compositions to life on stage and expand the global contemporary repertoire.'

This year, three distinguished juries - consisting of composers, musicologists, musicians, conductors and producers - selected the winning submissions. The juries included Barbara Assiginaak C.M. O.Ont, Lera Auerbach, Ofer Ben Amots, Johannes Debus, Margareta Ferek-Petrić, Jonathan Goldman, Daniel Kidane, Jennifer Koh, Jean-Michaël Lavoie, Steven Mercurio, Samy Moussa, Sarah Nemtsov, Colleen Renihan, Pierre Rigaudière, André Ristic, Assaf Shelleg, Ana Sokolović, Ilana Webster-Kogen, Na'ama Zisser and past AMP Laureates Brian Current, Avner Dorman and Kelly-Marie Murphy.

As AMP looks ahead, its Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music is being reimagined to more effectively address the recovery of significant Jewish works that have been lost, overlooked or historically suppressed, particularly those connected to the Holocaust. A discovery prize honouring an existing work of Jewish music, the Prize was previously awarded alongside AMP's three commissions. This renewed approach will strengthen the Prize and bring it closer to its founding purpose. Prize details will be announced in early 2027.

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