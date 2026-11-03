Lina Nakano Wins 2026 Naumburg International Violin Competition

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Lina Nakano of Japan was named first prize winner in the 2026 Naumburg International Violin Competition, following the final round at Kaufmann Concert Hall at 92NY in New York City that took place on Sunday, November 1. Tianyou Ma of China received second prize and Hannah Tam of Hong Kong SAR third prize.

Nakano receives $25,000, two fully subsidized New York City recitals, a recital at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and a commissioned work and a recording of that work. Ma receives $15,000, and Tam receives $10,000.

The five finalists also included Alena Hove and Masha Lakisova. Nakano performed with pianist Jinhee Park; Ma and Tam performed with pianist Andrew Hsu.

Violinists from North America, Asia, and Europe entered this year's violin competition with 60 applying in the prescreening round. Forty-three, ages 18-32, were selected to participate in the preliminary round (Oct. 27-29) and twelve went on to the semi-final round (Oct. 30).

The jury was composed of Masao Kawasaki, Daniel Phillips, Nicholas Mann, Kathleen Winkler, Glenn Dicterow, Mihaela Martin, Pamela Frank, John Corigliano, and Peter Oundjian. Among past winners of the Naumburg Violin Award are Leonidas Kavakos, Frank Huang, Tessa Lark, Carol Glenn, Robert Mann and Joseph Silverstein.

About the prizewinners

Lina Nakano, 21, recently was a prizewinner in the 12th International Violin Competition of Indianapolis where she captured the Best Performance of a Concerto for her performance of Bartók's Violin Concerto No. 2. She is a Kovner Fellowship student at The Juilliard School, where she studies with Masao Kawasaki. She was also a winner of the Grand Prize at the Arthur Grumiaux International Violin Competition, receiving first prizes in the Zhuhai International Mozart Competition and Music Competition of Japan. Lina is the youngest first-prize laureate of the 2022 Sendai International Music Competition. She has appeared with Japan's leading orchestras, including the NHK Symphony Orchestra, given recitals nationwide and released two CDs. She performs on the 1702 Stradivarius 'Lyall,' on loan from the ITOH Foundation.

Tianyou Ma, 26, is pursuing an Artist Diploma at The Juilliard School with Catherine Cho. A Curtis Institute of Music graduate who studied with Pamela Frank and Shmuel Ashkenasi, he began his early training at the Elder Conservatorium of Music in Adelaide, Australia before continuing at the Yehudi Menuhin School in the United Kingdom. Tianyou has been selected for the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's Bowers Program for 2027-30.

Hannah Tam, 21, studies at the Curtis Institute of Music with Ida Kavafian and Benjamin Beilman. She won third prize and the audience prize in the junior division of the 2021 Menuhin Competition, first prize at the Concorso Andrea Postacchini, and the Audience Prize at Montreal's 2019 Mini Violini. She has appeared as a soloist with the Hong Kong Philharmonic, Kansas City Symphony and Brevard Symphony Orchestra, and has performed with Itzhak Perlman and Gil Shaham. A Bärenreiter Jubilee Ambassador, Hannah plays the 1757 Giovanni Battista Guadagnini 'ex-Herten' violin.



Photo Credit: Chris Lee

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