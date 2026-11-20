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A new opera is always a cause for celebration. This week a new work hits the stage at Speyer Hall of University Settlement. We spoke with the work's composer and star, Jordan Rutter Covatto about his new work.



Jordan, thank you for taking the time to chat with us a bit about your exciting new project. What was the original spark that inspired you to create "Plague Mass"? Was there a particular historical event, personal experience, or musical idea that set the project in motion?

Plague Mass was conceived during the COVID-19 lockdowns, shortly after religious services and public singing were identified as high-risk gatherings. Like many opera singers, I had been employed as a church musician singing weekly services. The abrupt end of all singing work left me reflecting on the meaning of the words of the Mass: “Lord, have mercy,” “Lord, hear our prayer,” and so on. At the time, New York City was eerily quiet. We only left our homes to take a brief walk in the empty streets. I started to imagine individual spiritual leaders standing alone in the darkness, begging for God to save us, as the crowds of the sick murmur below. The piece was originally composed for chorus, organ, and vocal soloists - the ensemble employed by churches. It was several years later, when programming for America’s 150th anniversary, that my husband and I got the idea to reimagine it as an opera specifically about American culture.

"Plague Mass" is a provocative title, suggesting both a religious ritual and a confrontation with death. What does the title mean to you, and what should audiences expect from the experience?

Plague Mass is structured in two acts: in the first, we meet the historical figures who make up the cast. The second act is the body of the dramatic action and is in the structure of a traditional Catholic Mass. The text has been adapted to provide a dramatic structure and to make the piece more accessible to a secular audience, but anyone familiar with Catholic, Episcopalian, or Anglican services will recognize the broad strokes.

From a philosophical perspective, I believe every religious gathering is a confrontation with death. At the heart of every major religion I know of are questions about where we come from, how we should use what limited time we have in life, and what happens afterward. If the title is provocative - which I agree that it is - it is because of precisely the mundanity of engaging with religion on a rote, superficial level that I hope to counteract in this piece. For religious audience members, I would love for them to come away from this work feeling a more immediate connection to the words that they repeat every week at their place of worship. That has certainly been my experience as the lead artist on the project.

As a countertenor, you inhabit one of the most unusual and historically fascinating vocal categories. How has your experience as a performer influenced the way you compose, particularly when writing for the human voice?

My musical background has actually always been tied to the voice: I started singing in choirs (and still do), wrote a bunch of rock songs in high school and college, and studied as a baritone for most of my undergraduate work. I like to joke that I’ve made my way through the entire choir.

We could a whole other conversation about the term countertenor, but it’s really not particularly specific about a singer’s range or repertoire; it just denotes a signing technique through the lens of European music. My training is in opera, so my training is in the Italian bel canto school: florid early music, Baroque opera, Mozart, and the bel canto composers of the nineteenth century. The American industry tends to find the color of my voice too loud and assertive for the very early music (I disagree) and balks at casting males in mezzo-soprano roles in later Italian opera, so my career has been defined by contemporary music. As a performer I’ve worked with countless composers and considered what I found to be idiomatic writing and when I had to do additional work to accommodate writing that didn’t suit the voice well. I’ve even done some work as a teaching artist on the topic.

In my own writing, I am currently primarily interested in theatrical vocal music and writing in the tradition of composers like Handel and Rossini who explored the full range of what the human voice can do. This is only possible through a very deep understanding of how the voice works, which I have cultivated from years of study and practical experience. I think of composer-performers like Liszt, Mozart, Chopin, and Beethoven as paragons of this kind of composition.

Attendees of Plague Mass can expect to hear plenty of vocal fireworks composed to show off the abilities of these specific singers (and myself, of course).

"Plague Mass" draw upon the traditions of sacred music, medieval chant, or Baroque opera, or have you developed an entirely contemporary musical language to tell this story?

In one of our first musical rehearsals, we finished the first sing-through of the Psalm movement and the tenor joked “Yup, that’s all the styles.”

Plague Mass uses medieval chant as the foundation. I pulled the original chants for the Mass proper and several dramatically appropriate hymns and experimented with different ways to deconstruct them. The first movement is a theme and variations form. The second is a chorale. In others, the chant appears in the instrumental lines. The piece climaxes with a soprano aria, in which the chant is transformed into a long, soaring melody while the other singers hum and moan underneath.

My music has been generally described as “neo bel canto,” whatever that means. I would describe my primarily musical influences as Handel, Beethoven, Mozart, Rossini, Brahms, and Schönberg - though I never met an extended technique I wasn’t intrigued by. Opera goers who enjoy opera with a capital “O” will feel right at home.

The opera brings together Rock Hudson, Elizabeth Taylor, Mathilde Krim, Ronald Reagan, and the spirit of Keith Haring, whom you portray. Why did you choose these particular figures, and what does their confrontation reveal about America's response to the AIDS crisis?

As I mentioned before, this concept was added as my husband and I were considering a project for the 150th anniversary of the United States. Plague Mass had proven to be musically unsuitable for liturgical use due to its length, complexity, and undeniable Sturm und Drang. But I felt the work must be performed, so it was adapted into an opera. It had five soloists: a coloratura soprano, a lyric soprano, an alto countertenor, a tenor, and a bass-baritone.

The AIDS epidemic had always been in my mind when composing the piece, which draws parallels between the Black Death, AIDS, and COVID-19. We looked for an inciting incident, and Rock Hudson’s announcement of his diagnosis in 1985 spoke to us. It was perfect: who wouldn’t want to see an opera with Elizabeth Taylor and Ronald Reagan as characters? Then: who would I want to play? I landed on Keith Haring, who I’ve always viewed as a role model for his work, his community activism, and his commitment to creating art intended for public engagement. Mathilde Krim, medical researcher and founder of amFAR alongside Elizabeth Taylor, was chosen by our director, Sam Helfrich, who was a member of ACT UP in the 90’s.

As the writer, I created Plague Mass to present the argument that America is a collective made up of every individual that lives here. It was important to me not to pass judgment on any of the characters while I was writing them. Once my collaborators got involved was when the really great conversations started happening. How did Krim’s affiliation with Zionism contextualize her commitment to AIDS research? Do public figures bear responsibility for perpetuating homophobia in society by remaining in the closet? Can Ronald Reagan ever be forgiven for allowing so many gay men to die during the AIDS epidemic? These are the kinds of questions that are really, really hard to answer—and exactly the kind that theatre is best equipped to address.

The AIDS epidemic was not simply a medical catastrophe but also a period of extraordinary political indifference, prejudice, and social stigma. Forty years later, do you believe America has truly reckoned with its treatment of the gay community during those years?

Not at all. Reagan’s inactivity during the epidemic is widely unknown outside of certain pockets of the gay community. My generation - the millennials - are probably the last to know what it felt like to live in fear of the virus. But it’s a scar that the gay community holds. If you know to look, you see it everywhere: the way that older men of a certain age have fewer peers, the way that the generation after them approaches sex more cautiously, the way that HIV status is still seen as a stigma despite advances in medicine. Gay slang like “bug chaser,” asking if someone is “clean,” biohazard tattoos.

Community trauma is intergenerational and long lasting, but it also provides us with an opportunity to come closer together. We didn’t receive any help from the federal government, so we learned to support each other and stand up for ourselves. As dark as that period was, I often think of all the people who took it upon themselves to support their community when it was needed the most. I want to live my life that way.

Part of the reason I created Plague Mass in the way I did was because I want to do my part to ensure that these stories are never forgotten. I think of Hudson and Haring as my ancestors, and the story of Hudson’s announcement of his diagnosis, amFAR, and ACT UP as part of my lineage.

“Plague Mass" is an unusually collaborative opera, involving six composers and five librettists, with you providing the book. How did you bring so many distinct artistic voices together while maintaining a coherent dramatic and musical vision?

Plague Mass is about the collective fabric of America, so I wanted to ensure a diversity of artistic perspectives and lived experiences. I played matchmaker, pairing the composers and librettists and assigning them a character based on what I knew about their work. Every team received the same prompt: how does this character respond to Rock Hudson’s announcement of his AIDS diagnosis? The prompt was left deliberately broad, and each team branched out in a different direction. The first act is anchored by the two central characters: Haring, who opens the show and acts as the audience’s liaison throughout, and Hudson, whose soliloquy closes the act.

To provide musical cohesion, each composer also created a variation on a theme that I pulled from the second act (the Mass), sung by Haring. So no matter what sound world the audience is thrust into - the lushness of Elizabeth Taylor, Mathilde Krim frantically wracking her brain, Ronald Reagan’s Americana - we always return to the Leitmotif at the end of the scene. These movements are titled “Transfigurations,” in a nod to the Biblical miracle in the New Testament and the finale of Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde in which Isolde is consumed by love and death.

For younger audiences who never experienced the terror and devastation of the AIDS epidemic firsthand, what do you most want them to understand? And for those who lived through it and lost people they loved, what do you hope they will feel when the final notes of *Plague Mass* have faded?

My hope is that younger audiences are inspired to learn more about our community’s lineage. The AIDS epidemic is a story of the community’s strength and resilience. It’s one that I find deeply inspiring as an American and as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Plague Mass is, in many ways, a love letter to my gay ancestors. As a member of a marginalized community, any freedom and safety I enjoy is because of the work of the people who came before me. I consider it my vocation, perhaps even my divine calling, to ensure that the work continues. It’s for their sake as much as it is those who come after me. It is deeply ingrained in me that I, an openly gay artist living and creating in New York today, am only able to do so because of generations of sacrifice and activism. I hope that anyone who was a part of that work sees that something good came of it, and can rest assured that the legacy will live on.

BroadwayWorld would like to thank Jordan Rutter Covatto for chatting with us. Tickets are onsale now. You can order tickets from the link below.

PERFORMANCES

November 19, 2026 | 8:00 p.m.

November 21, 2026 | 3:00 p.m.

November 21, 2026 | 8:00 p.m.

SPEYER HALL | UNIVERSITY SETTLEMENT | LOWER EAST SIDE

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