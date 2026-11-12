International Contemporary Ensemble Names Patrick Castillo Artistic Director Designate

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The International Contemporary Ensemble announced that composer, performer, writer, and educator Patrick Castillo has joined the Ensemble as Artistic Director Designate. Castillo will assume the full Artistic Director role effective January 1, 2027, succeeding George Lewis, who will step down from the position on December 31, 2026, and become Artistic Director Emeritus while rejoining the Ensemble's Board of Directors.

The International Contemporary Ensemble is a leading force shaping the future of new music, curating each season with a spirit of adventure, exploration, and freedom. By cultivating deep relationships with artists to develop groundbreaking new works, the Ensemble continues to influence the direction of the field and redefine the possibilities of contemporary music worldwide. As Artistic Director, Castillo will help guide the Ensemble's artistic vision, building on its legacy of collaboration, experimentation, and championing underrepresented voices in contemporary music.

“It's a breathtaking honor to join the International Contemporary Ensemble as its next Artistic Director, and to become part of its lineage of artistic leadership from Claire Chase to George Lewis, luminaries whom I so deeply revere,” said Patrick Castillo. “I've admired the Ensemble's work for the past quarter century and have tremendous appreciation for the impact it has had on the landscape of contemporary music. I'm excited to work with the musicians, staff, board, and broader community to build on that legacy, advancing the values that make the Ensemble's work so vital: collaboration, curiosity, the exchange of ideas, advocacy for underrepresented voices, and a commitment to building community around new music. I'm excited to continue growing that community and imagining what we can make possible together.”

Patrick Castillo leads a multifaceted career as a composer, performer, writer, and educator. His music has been described as “soulful and languidly nostalgic” (Fanfare) and “brimming with a variety of texture” (I Care If You Listen), and has been presented at venues and festivals throughout the United States and internationally, including Lincoln Center, Miller Theatre at Columbia University, Chamber Music Northwest, Schubert Club, Bowdoin International Music Festival, Emerald City Music, String Theory at the Hunter, and the Havana Contemporary Music Festival. Castillo is founding composer and managing director of Third Sound, described by The New Yorker as a “forward-looking, expert ensemble.” He has previously served as Senior Director of Artistic Planning for the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Vice President of Artistic Planning for the New York Philharmonic, and Executive Director of the contemporary music collective Hotel Elefant. His music has been recorded for the innova, Cedille, Avie, and Sono Luminus labels.

“The Ensemble is thrilled to welcome Patrick Castillo as our next Artistic Director,” said Board Co-Chair Claude Arpels. “Patrick is a force in the new music world with experience in institutions large and small. He builds on five years of the exceptional leadership of George Lewis and is the perfect leader for us as we grow into our next quarter century.”

Castillo's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the International Contemporary Ensemble, bringing together his breadth of experience as a composer and performer with a distinguished record of artistic leadership at some of the country's leading musical institutions. The Ensemble looks forward to building on its legacy under his direction, continuing to create space for adventurous artistic voices and imagining new possibilities for the future of contemporary music.

Over the past five years, George Lewis has profoundly shaped the Ensemble's artistic vision, programming, and creative output. His leadership has built upon and strengthened the organization's commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices and expanding the possibilities of contemporary music. Among his signature contributions are Composing While Black and Polyaspora, two major initiatives that have helped define the Ensemble's artistic identity and champion new perspectives in the field.

“I am deeply appreciative to George Lewis for his artistic leadership and am grateful for the work we were able to accomplish together,” said Executive Director, Billy Fidler. “His vision, values, and passion for creative practice and experimentalism have pushed us further, both artistically and culturally, and I am thrilled that he is continuing his involvement by rejoining our Board. I am equally excited for Patrick Castillo to continue expanding our work to the next level. He brings a deep knowledge of new music and a dedication to bringing new ideas to life, while sharing our commitment to equity and platforming new voices.”

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