Hershey Symphony Orchestra to Present Holiday Concert SOUNDS OF THE SEASON

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Tickets are on sale now for the Hershey Symphony Orchestra's holiday concert, 'Sounds of the Season,' on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The symphony will bring the holiday spirit to the Hershey Theatre and perform beloved classics and some exciting new arrangements under the direction of Maestro Gregory Woodbridge. Vocalist Susan Cort will join the symphony on stage to perform two holiday favorites.

This concert is a treasured holiday tradition for many families, and a popular way to introduce children to symphonic music. 'Sounds of the Season' will run approximately two hours including the intermission.

Tickets start at $29 each and are available at HersheySymphony.org. Advance tickets are highly recommended, as these performances often sell out.

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