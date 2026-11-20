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With Hans Zimmer Live – The Next Level, legendary composer Hans Zimmer returns to his roots in electronic music and presents many of his great classics in a unique new soundscape. Synthesizers, driving beats and percussion meet powerful rock guitars and the virtuosic playing of his remarkable band, taking Zimmer's unmistakable music into bold new sonic territory. The 35-track album was recorded during the first leg of the new Hans Zimmer Live – The Next Level tour and mixed and produced by Stephen Lipson.

The new 35-track live album showcases the virtuosic musicians of Hans Zimmer's band and features synthesizers, beats, and percussion and rock guitars. Available for pre-order now, the LP will be released on February 19, 2027 by Sony Classical, coinciding with the start of the massive North American tour.

The Next Level is a bold evolution of Hans Zimmer's celebrated live concerts. Together with a 19-piece ensemble, Zimmer combines powerful electronic soundscapes with live instrumentation and spectacular lighting and stage design to create an audiovisual spectacle on an unprecedented scale. “I want fans to feel like they're at a rave party or riding a roller coaster. For me, every show is a new voyage of discovery,” says Zimmer. “The greatest challenge is the status quo - you have to do everything in your power to leave it behind and find and create something new.”

The album follows the hugely successful Hans Zimmer Live, released in 2023 by Sony Classical, for which Zimmer had already created entirely new suites and arrangements of music from films including Dune, The Lion King, The Dark Knight, Gladiator, Inception, Interstellar, The Last Samurai, No Time to Die and Pirates of the Caribbean.

That album was approached like a studio production and was also mixed by Stephen Lipson.

With The Next Level, Hans Zimmer takes this idea even further. The electronic sounds that have been fundamental to his musical language throughout his career move here to the centre of the new production, meeting the raw energy of a rock concert and the extraordinary musicianship of his live band. The result is not simply a collection of Zimmer's greatest film themes performed on stage, but a distinctive new incarnation of his music created specifically for The Next Level.

The release comes at the height of the production's worldwide success. Following its European runs in 2025 and 2026, Hans Zimmer Live – The Next Level ranked among the Top 10 tours worldwide in the first half of 2026 and has already played some of the world's largest arenas across 17 countries.

Just two days before the album release, Hans Zimmer begins the major North American leg of The Next Level on February 17, 2027, at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut. The tour continues throughout the U.S.A. and Canada until April 11th, with arena dates including New York, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and Seattle.

For decades, Zimmer's unmistakable melodies and groundbreaking compositions have captivated audiences around the world. His scores have helped define some of modern cinema's most iconic films, including The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, Dune: Part One, Dune: Part Two, No Time to Die, Dunkirk, The Last Samurai and Top Gun: Maverick.

Hans Zimmer Live – The Next Level will be released worldwide on February 19, 2027 by Sony Classical, as a 2CD set, a 3 x 180g vinyl edition and digitally in stereo and Dolby Atmos.

HANS ZIMMER – THE NEXT LEVEL

TRACKLIST:

Thunderstorm

The Dark Knight Suite (Pt. 1: 'Like a Dog Chasing Cars', Pt. 2: 'Why So Serious?', Pt. 3: 'Gotham's Reckoning, The Fire Rises')

Dune Suite

Man of Steel Suite (Pt. 1, Pt. 2)

Hannibal: To Every Captive Soul

The Da Vinci Code: Chevaliers de Sangreal

Sherlock Holmes Suite

Gladiator Suite (Pt. 1: 'Homecoming', Pt. 2: 'Barbarian Horde', Pt. 3: 'Duduk of the North', Pt. 4: 'The Battle, Honor Him', Pt. 5: 'Now We Are Free')

Inception Suite (Pt. 1: 'Half Remembered Dream', Pt. 2: 'Dream Is Collapsing')

Angels & Deamons - 160 BPM (Pt. 1, Pt. 2

Dune, Part 2: Seduction

Dune: A Time of Quiet Between the Storms

Pearl Harbor Suite

F1

Beyond Rangoon: Waters of Irrawaddy

Interstellar Suite (Pt. 1: 'Day One', Pt. 2, Pt. 3)

Tears of the Sun: The Journey / Kopano, Part III

The Lion King Suite (Pt. 1, Pt. 2)

Pirates of the Caribbean Suite (Pt. 1: 'The Kraken', Pt. 2: 'Jack Sparrow', Pt. 3: 'One Day', Pt. 4: 'Up Is Down - He's a Pirate')

Inception: Time

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