Daniil Trifonov and Chanticleer to Perform at Sarasota Opera House in December

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The Sarasota Concert Association will host two performances in December at the Sarasota Opera House: Grammy Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov on December 1, and vocal ensemble Chanticleer's Holiday Concert on December 2.

Pianist Daniil Trifonov

The Sarasota Concert Association presents Grammy Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, in a solo recital that traverses centuries and continents.

Hailed by The Times of London as “without question the most astounding pianist of our age,” Trifonov has risen to the forefront of the classical music world as a soloist, concerto artist, chamber musician, and composer. Renowned for combining extraordinary technique with sensitivity and depth, he is a Grammy Award winner and has been named Artist of the Year by both Gramophone and Musical America.

For his Sarasota Concert Association appearance, Trifonov brings a richly varied program featuring Schubert's sweeping “Wanderer-Fantasie,” alongside works by Handel and Stravinsky and music exploring the vibrant and diverse musical landscapes of Central and South America, including works by Villa-Lobos and Ginastera.

The program reflects the breadth of Trifonov's artistry and his wide-ranging musical interests. An exclusive Deutsche Grammophon artist, he has performed on many of the world's leading concert stages and with distinguished orchestras across the United States and Europe. His acclaimed recordings span repertoire from Bach and Chopin to Rachmaninov and contemporary works, earning international honors and multiple Grammy nominations.

Vocal Ensemble Chanticleer Holiday Concert

The Sarasota Concert Association welcomes the return of Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, for an evening of extraordinary vocal artistry and music of the holiday season.

Known around the world as “an orchestra of voices,” Chanticleer has captivated audiences with its dazzling virtuosity, remarkable blend, and wide-ranging repertoire. Founded in San Francisco in 1978, the ensemble has become one of the world's most celebrated vocal groups, performing for audiences around the globe and earning Grammy Awards for its acclaimed recordings.

Rooted in the music of the Renaissance, Chanticleer's repertoire has grown to embrace an extraordinary range of musical traditions, including classical, gospel, jazz, and popular music, as well as newly commissioned works and arrangements. That breadth of musical expression takes on a special warmth during the holidays, when the ensemble brings its distinctive sound to repertoire both timeless and unexpected.

The Sarasota performance draws upon Chanticleer's celebrated holiday tradition, pairing the ensemble's signature vocal artistry with music that captures the beauty, intimacy, and spirit of the season.

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