Composer, Conductor & Bass-Baritone Damien Geter Reveals 2023-2024 Season

Composer, conductor, and bass-baritone Damien Geter has announced his 2023-2024 season, which includes the world premiere of American Apollo, a workshop of his new major opera Loving v. Virginia, the world premiere of a new work with Richmond Symphony, a presentation of Annunciation by Chicago Symphony Orchestra, performances with Virginia Opera, Auburn Symphony Orchestra, and Rembrandt Chamber Musicians, engagements at Portland Opera, plus a recording session of String Quartet No. 1 “Neo-Soul”.

Of his robust upcoming season, Damien Geter shares, “I am excited for the 2023-2024 season as it showcases a little bit of everything I do. From singing and conducting to major premieres, this will be one of my most all encompassing seasons to date.”

Coming up is the workshop of Loving v. Virginia in August 2023, co-commissioned by Virginia Opera and Richmond Symphony. Geter’s new major work, with a libretto by Jessica Murphy Moo, will premiere as part of Virginia Opera’s 50th Anniversary Season in May 2025 and is an operatic retelling of the groundbreaking United States Supreme Court case centered around the interracial marriage of Mildred and Richard Loving.

Geter’s Annunciation, with a libretto by Josh Banbury, is featured on the program of Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s concert, Montgomery and the Blacknificent 7. Taking place on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:30pm, the MusicNOW performance illuminates works by a dynamic collective of Black composers who also include Carlos Simon, Joel Thompson, Shawn Okpebholo, Dave Ragland, and Jasmine Barnes.

A new work by Geter will see its world premiere with the Richmond Symphony on the concert Brahms, The Romantic on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8:00pm. A second performance follows on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3:00pm. The program – which Music Director Valentina Peleggi conducts – additionally features Busoni’s Violin Concert with violinist Francesca Lego and Brahms’ Symphony No. 2. Geter is Composer-in-Residence for the Richmond Symphony through the 2024-25 season.

Geter’s opera, American Apollo, sees its full-length world premiere performance presented by Des Moines Metro Opera on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at the Blank Performing Arts Center in Indianola, Iowa. An additional performance will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The opera, with a libretto by Lila Palmer, gives voice to a pivotal figure in American art: Thomas Eugene McKeller, a Black model who served as inspiration for the famous portraitist, John Singer Sargent. The story centers at the crossroads of celebrity, class, race, and power in America, with themes of erasure, White gaze, and the nature of the relationship between the two men are explored in this powerful work by Geter. Des Moines audiences were previously introduced to American Apollo through a 20-minute version commissioned by Washington National Opera in Summer 2022 at the Des Moines Art Center.

Virginia Opera brings audiences Sanctuary Road, in which Geter will portray the role of abolitionist and historian William Still in Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell’s oratorio based on the writings of Still, who is credited with helping nearly 800 enslaved African Americans escape to freedom. Conducted by Everett McCorvey and directed by Kimille Howard, Sanctuary Road also features soprano Laquita Mitchell, mezzo-soprano Krysty Swann, tenor Terrence Chin-Loy, and baritone Adam Richardson. Performances take place at Harrison Opera House in Norfolk, VA on January 26 at 7:30pm and January 28, 2024 at 2:30pm; at the Center for the Arts at George Mason University in Fairfax, VA on February 3 at 7:30pm and February 4, 2024 at 2:00pm; and at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond, VA on February 9 at 7:30pm and February 11, 2024 at 2:30pm.

Geter joins Auburn Symphony Orchestra in Seattle, WA singing in Ralph Vaughan Williams’ A Sea Symphony on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 2:30pm, to be held at the Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center. This massive piece, nearly an hour in length, was Vaughan Williams’ first major work. Inspired by the poetry of Walt Whitman, it uses over 107 lines of text from the poet’s Leaves of Grass. Ralph Vaughan Williams’ choral-orchestral work explores the sea itself as well as the sea of time, humankind, and our infinite world.

As a conductor, Damien Geter returns to Portland Opera to lead the West Coast Premiere of The Snowy Day – music by Joel Thompson with a libretto by Andrea Davis Pinkney – on March 16 and 22 at 7:30pm, and March 24, 2024 at 2:00pm. This one act opera, perfect for young people, is based on the beloved children’s book by Ezra Jack Keats, and follows the adventures of a young boy as he explores his snowy neighborhood, encountering new friends and unexpected wonders along the way.

He also conducts Portland Opera’s 2023-24 season closer Puccini: In Concert on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 7:30pm to mark the centennial of Giacomo Puccini's passing. This one-night-only concert will feature the enduring compositions from La Bohème, Madama Butterfly, Turandot, and Tosca. Geter is currently serving as Portland Opera’s Interim Music Director and Artistic Advisor.

Geter also joins the Rembrandt Chamber Musicians in performance for The Wayfarer’s Melodies: A Musical Journey on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 7:00pm at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston, IL. He will sing the John Ireland Songs of a Wayfarer cycle.

His String Quartet No.1 “Neo-Soul” will also be recorded in Summer 2023 by The Recording Inclusivity Initiative.

Damien Geter is an acclaimed composer who infuses classical music with various styles from the Black diaspora to create music that furthers the cause for social justice, as well as a celebrated bass-baritone – “amazing to listen to. Possessed of a rolling, resonant voice even at the lowest register” (Northwest Reverb) – whose varied credits include performances from the operatic stage to the television screen. He is Composer-in-Residence at the Richmond Symphony through the 2024-25 season, and serves as Interim Music Director and Artistic Advisor at Portland Opera, as well as the Artistic Advisor for Resonance Ensemble.