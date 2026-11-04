Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Catalyst Quartet and Jordan Bak to Perform Coleridge-Taylor and Dvořák at Bourgie Hall
The concert will take place on Tuesday, November 10.
On Tuesday, November 10, the Catalyst Quartet will perform at Bourgie Hall with Jamaican-American violist Jordan Bak. Jordan Bak is only the third violist to earn the Artist Diploma from The Juilliard School. He has won prizes at the Sphinx, Lionel Tertis and Concert Artists Guild competitions, and has appeared as a soloist with the prestigious London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Detroit and Houston symphonies.
The program, inspired by the New World, puts the music of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor at its centre. Coleridge-Taylor was a Black British composer, son of a Sierra Leonean father, and celebrated in his time on both sides of the Atlantic.
The Catalyst Quartet (Karla Donehew Perez and Abi Fayette, violins; Paul Laraia, viola; Karlos Rodriguez, cello) is known for championing composers whose work has long been left out of the classical repertoire.
PROGRAM
Five Fantasiestücke for string quartet, Op. 5
Clarinet Quintet in F-sharp minor, Op. 10 (arr. Catalyst Quartet)
DVOŘÁK String Quintet No. 3 in E-flat major, Op. 97, “American”
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