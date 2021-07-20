Calgary Philharmonic Welcomes Marc Stevens As New President and CEO to Lead the Organization Forward 

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra is delighted to announce the appointment of Marc Stevens as President and CEO. Stevens officially joins the organization in September 2021 following the retirement of Paul Dornian in August after six successful years.

Stevens has more than 20 years of experience at the top of the international classical music world, and joins the Calgary Phil following seven years of positive transformation at the National Arts Centre (NAC) in Ottawa, where he was the Orchestra's General Manager. He served a year as Acting Managing Director of the NAC Orchestra, and led many successes including tours to the U.K., across Canada, and throughout Europe; five Juno nominations and two wins; a commission with Philip Glass and premiere at Carnegie Hall; and three consecutive years featured on the Canada Day show broadcast on CBC.

Janet Yuchem, Chair of the Calgary Philharmonic's Board of Directors, says Stevens' vision will keep the organization strong and stable during a time of rapid change. "Calgary is experiencing a transition, and at the same time we are embracing the promise of a revitalized downtown that emphasizes the important role of the arts in our collective well-being," says Yuchem. "We are confident Marc is a leader who will take our Orchestra forward as we continue to provide exceptional music experiences that benefit our entire community."

Stevens will be in Calgary for the beginning of the Calgary Phil's 2021/2022 Season. "I am hugely looking forward to meeting everyone whose passion has sustained the Orchestra through this pandemic," he says. "And I can't wait to be - safely - experiencing and sharing incredible live music with all of you.

"Together we will build on the learning and successes of the past 18 months - to inspire our community and make Calgary proud!"

Stevens is a champion of gender parity, inclusion, and anti-racism throughout arts organizations, and is committed to achieving equity and access for all communities. "I've seen the power of music to transform lives and be a positive force in the world," he says. "I believe the Calgary Phil has a crucial role to play in healing existing wounds, forming new bonds, and celebrating the diverse music available to us."

Stevens came to Canada after 12 years producing concerts and recordings at the London Symphony Orchestra, including international tours, Star Wars and Harry Potter movie scores, massive free concerts in Trafalgar Square, and performances at the London 2012 Olympic Ceremonies. He was overjoyed to become a Canadian citizen in 2019 and, along with his wife Claire, a collaborative pianist, is a fan of Calgary from their visits to see friends, enjoy the mountains, and hear the Calgary Philharmonic.

"Marc Stevens brings extraordinary expertise to our beautiful city," says Mayor Naheed Nenshi. "The arts are a catalyst for our economic recovery. Marc's unique vision will help us in our journey to revitalize downtown and provide programming that is rich in diversity and culture."

Music Director Rune Bergmann says he is excited to welcome Stevens to the Calgary Philharmonic and to begin building on the Orchestra's past successes. "Marc and I share the same values and the same vision for the Orchestra," says Bergmann. "Together we are looking forward to maintaining the high level of performance the community expects from our outstanding musicians and to making sure everyone has the opportunity to experience it."

The Calgary Phil will announce its Fall 2021 concert lineup on August 3. The 2021/2022 Season will feature a mix of in-person and virtual performances. Register for updates at calgaryphil.com/newsletter.