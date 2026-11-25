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Leonard Cohen left this world in 2016, yet his legacy looms as large as ever. To mark the anniversary, Australia's triple ARIA Award-winning Monsieur Camembert bring COHEN NOIR to Newcastle's Civic Theatre and Sydney's State Theatre: a richly textured evening of music, poetry and storytelling celebrating one of the world's greatest songwriters.

For 20 years, Monsieur Camembert have explored Cohen's songs through a distinctive musical lens, drawing on folk, jazz, tango, Latin, klezmer, world music and cinematic orchestration to reveal new dimensions in his remarkable music and poetry. Faithful to the emotional and lyrical heart of the originals, the arrangements let Cohen's voice, poetry and humour weave through the music.

Featuring a 16-piece ensemble including guest vocalists Deborah Conway, Abby Dobson, Diana Rouvas, Susie Bishop and Timothy James Bowen, COHEN NOIR moves between intimacy, exhilaration and tenderness, bringing fresh perspectives to some of the most enduring songs of our time.

Whether you've lived with Cohen's music for decades or discovering it for the first time, COHEN NOIR invites you to celebrate the wit, wisdom and humanity at the heart of his work.

Performances

NEWCASTLE

Civic Theatre Newcastle

Saturday 20 February 2027 · 7pm

SYDNEY

State Theatre Sydney

Saturday 27 February 2027 · 7pm

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