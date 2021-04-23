CMIM Piano Edition Announces Semifinal Performance Order

The Concours musical international de Montréal unveiled the order of performance for the semi-final recitals. For the 26 participating pianists, their scheduled performance time represents THE moment when the Concours musical international de Montréal audience can finally bear witness to the extent of the work they have invested in their art over the years.

As of Monday, April 26 at 10am ET, the CMIM website ( concoursmontreal.ca ) will be turned into a concert hall where you can watch the 26 recitals of the semifinal round, free of charge. The 8 recitals of the final round will follow from May 10 to 13.

To make the recitals accessible to the greatest possible number of spectators and thereby increase the competition's international visibility, the CMIM will also webcast the rounds on social media and various other international platforms.

SEMIFINALS PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

April 2610am ET Tamila Salimdjanova (Ouzbékistan | Uzbekistan)11am ET Alice Burla (Canada)12pm ET Ken Nakasako (Japon | Japan)2pm ET Suah Ye (Corée du Sud | South Korea)3pm ET Alexey Trushechkin (Russie | Russia)4pm ET Dmitry Sin (Russie | Russia)

April 2710am ET Dimitri Malignan (France)11am ET Stephanie Tang (Etats-Unis | United States)12pm ET Yeontaek Oh (Corée du Sud | South Korea)2pm ET Su Yeon Kim (Corée du Sud | South Korea)3pm ET Francesco Granata (Italie | Italy)4pm ET Joon Yoon (Corée du Sud | South Korea)

April 2810am ET Zhu Wang (Chine | China)11am ET Ji-Hyang Gwak (Corée du Sud | South Korea)12pm ET Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner (Etats-Unis | United States)2pm ET Chaeyoung Park (Corée du Sud | South Korea)3pm ET Kevin Ahfat (Canada)4pm ET Cristian Sandrin (Roumanie | Romania)

April 2910am ET Andrei Iliushkin (Russie | Russia)11am ET Yoichiro Chiba (Japon | Japan)12pm ET Anna Han (Etats-Unis | United States)2pm ET Jiacheng Xiong (Chine | China)3pm ET Ying Li (Chine | China)4pm ET Krysztof Ksiazek (Pologne | Poland)

April 3010am ET Kyoungsun Park (Corée du Sud | South Korea)11am ET Marcel Tadokoro (France)

As music lovers are well aware, Steinway remains the international standard as far as concert pianos are concerned. The CMIM has spared no effort to make sure that all recitals by the 26 competitors in the 2021 Piano edition are recorded on this prestigious brand of instruments.

The CMIM's artistic choice ensures a standard of quality that allows the competitors' performances- recorded in 15 major cities around the world-to be based on similar and advantageous piano conditions. High quality instruments were required to capture performance subtleties from a distance and accurately convey them to our international jury and audience.

Thanks to Steinway & Sons, the Concours musical international de Montréal is able to hold an entirely digital edition with the assurance of presenting recitals that are as moving as if the competitors were here in person.