Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra to Have 25th Anniversary Concert at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

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Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra will celebrate 25 years of bringing live orchestral music to Brooklyn with a special anniversary concert on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 4:00 PM, at the historic St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn Heights. Led by Founder and Artistic Director Philip Nuzzo, the milestone performance, presented by Citizens, will reunite current and former BCO musicians for a program inspired by dance, featuring internationally acclaimed pianist Konstantin Soukhovetski and renowned bass Mikhail Svetlov.

The anniversary marks a significant milestone for an independent arts organization that began with just 15 volunteer musicians and has grown into Brooklyn's only resident professional chamber orchestra presenting a regular subscription season. Today, BCO engages approximately 60 professional musicians, 200 choral singers, and 15 guest artists annually, reaching nearly 6,000 audience members through its orchestral, choral, educational, and family programming. What began as a small community initiative has become an enduring part of Brooklyn's cultural life, bringing world-class musicians and major orchestral repertoire directly to audiences in the borough.

Founded in 2001 in response to the events of September 11, Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra grew out of Nuzzo's belief in music's ability to bring people together during moments of uncertainty. A Brooklyn native, Nuzzo envisioned an orchestra that would make exceptional live music a regular part of life in his own community, creating opportunities for neighbors to gather and experience the arts without traveling across the East River to Manhattan. Twenty-five years later, that commitment remains central to the orchestra's identity.

The November 22 celebration returns BCO to St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church, the historic Brooklyn Heights landmark that serves as the orchestra's home venue. With its soaring Gothic Revival architecture and longstanding place in the neighborhood's cultural life, the church provides a distinctive setting for BCO's mainstage performances and has helped foster a lasting relationship between the orchestra and its audiences.

For the anniversary program, Nuzzo and the orchestra, joined by returning BCO alumni, will explore the many expressions of dance in classical music, from the sweeping elegance of the waltz to its darker, more dramatic interpretations. The program also ventures beyond traditional chamber orchestra repertoire, with special arrangements of works originally composed for much larger orchestral forces.

The program includes Maurice Ravel's La Valse, the composer's dazzling exploration of the Viennese waltz, followed by Franz Liszt's Totentanz (Dance of Death), featuring pianist Konstantin Soukhovetski in a virtuosic work built around the medieval Dies Irae chant. Internationally acclaimed bass Mikhail Svetlov will perform "La calunnia" from Rossini's The Barber of Seville, bringing a moment of theatrical wit to the program. The orchestra will also perform Richard Strauss' Dance of the Seven Veils from Salome, a richly orchestrated work of sensuality and dramatic intensity, before concluding with the exhilarating final movement of Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, famously described as the "apotheosis of the dance."

The anniversary concert comes during BCO's largest season to date, with nine performances spanning symphonic masterworks, choral collaborations, holiday traditions, and innovative programs that bring live orchestral music into dialogue with film and other art forms. Over the past two years, the orchestra has expanded its programming while increasing ticket revenue by more than 67 percent, reflecting growing audience enthusiasm for professional classical music in Brooklyn.

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