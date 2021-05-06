Branden & James Kick-Off Their Return To The Stage Starting In NYC

After a crippling pandemic, internationally renowned cello & vocal duo, BRANDEN & JAMES, announce their return to the stage with a busy summer tour of live performances. The pair of seasoned cabaret performers, described by NPR music as having "dazzling cello... soaring tenor vocals" take you on a musical journey covering just about every genre imaginable.

Their Summer tour kicks off on Saturday, May 15, with The Lady Gaga Songbook at Green Room 42 in New York City. On May 28th & 29th, they'll make their debut at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Indianapolis in The Broadway Covers Project, and then head West to San Francisco to repeat the same show at Feinstein's at The Nikko June 11-13th. Making their way back East in July, the musical pair will play shows in Santa Fe, Rehoboth Beach, and then make their debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center for a joint venture with Patrick Cassidy's new post as Artistic Director at Studio Tenn in a series called, Cabaret On Stage. The Broadway series running all summer at TPAC will also feature performances by Norm Lewis, Susan Eagan, Shoshana Bean, and Adam Pascal. "We feel honored to be included in a roster full of Broadway veterans," say Australian cellist James Clark, the duo's arranger & musical director.

In their first trip overseas since the beginning of the pandemic, BRANDEN & JAMES will return to Crazy Coqs in London for two performances of The Lady Gaga Songbook in late July before returning stateside and finishing out the summer with residencies in Provincetown and Ogunquit, respectively. Selected for US performing arts center tours by both Allied Concert Services & Live Onstage, the cellist and operatic tenor will launch a 60-city US tour in the Fall of 2021, and Spring of 2022. For more information, please visit their website at: brandenjames.com/tour.