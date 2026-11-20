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Internationally renowned recitalist Beth Levin makes her Urlicht AudioVisual debut on November 20th in a wide-ranging program: Mozart's famous 'Alla Turca' Piano Sonata, Ravel's nostalgia-tinged Menuet antique, Mendelssohn's Variations sérieuses, Chinese composer Wang Xilin's evocative Night in a Deserted Village, and American master composer Peter Mennin's 5 Pieces for Piano.

Gene Gaudette, director of Urlicht AudioVisual, writes:

'One of the greatest pleasures of running a primarily artist-driven label is giving musicians the freedom to build programs around works that resonate with and excite them. That is especially true of Beth Levin, an artist I've long admired for her illuminating recital programs and consistently superb recordings for independent labels, particularly Navona, Centaur, and Aldilà. I met Beth through my friend Ethan Iverson at a recital they gave with Kathleen Supové, and suggested that we undertake a project together.

Several months later, Beth had assembled a terrific program. It opens with a favorite Mozart sonata whose unusual design—a theme-and-variations first movement and that delightful 'Turkish march' finale—offers surprises at every turn, including a finale that initially sounds unlike Mozart at all. The program concludes with music by one of my favorite composers, Peter Mennin, a giant of mid-twentieth-century music whose style draws deeply on early Baroque forms and counterpoint. His 5 Pieces for Piano encompass an extraordinary range of feeling, from the playful and contemplative to the propulsive and intense.

We spent two days recording at Klavierhaus in February of this year with engineer James Hu, using a beautiful, century-old Steinway that once belonged to Gina Bachauer. After James had set the levels and recorded a few test takes, I opted to forgo my usual place in the control room and try something entirely different: serving as both producer and page turner, right beside this awe-inspiring musician. The result is a thoroughly engaging program that we are delighted to share in high-definition digital and compact disc formats.'

In the process of developing this release, Beth Levin selected two works immediately: Mozart's Piano Sonata No. 11 and Peter Mennin's 5 Pieces for Piano. As Beth brainstormed with producer Gene Gaudette, three additional pieces were added, and a venue selected: the Klavierhaus studio on Manhattan's Upper West Side, the home of a legacy Steinway instrument that had previously been Gina Bachauer's preferred concert piano. Klavier's in-house engineer, James Hu of Mumeneer Studios, was the obvious choice for his familiarity with the venue and the instrument.

This release documents several of her favorite works in her recital repertoire. Mozart's famous A Major Piano Sonata 'Alla Turca' showcases not only his imaginative and witty mastery of the theme and variations form, but includes one of his most poignant, slow movements for solo piano along with the famous Turkish March finale.

Maurice Ravel's Menuet antique, best known to concertgoers in its 1929 orchestration, began life as a piano work in 1895, before an influential encounter with Erik Satie. Its densely woven counterpoint and pungent dissonances offer a striking glimpse of the young composer's emerging musical personality.

Like Mozart and Beethoven before him, Felix Mendelssohn found in variation form a vehicle for both invention and dramatic development. His Variations sérieuses combines formal command with a level of dramatic narrative that would also be heard in music by his successors, particularly Schumann and Brahms—which makes it all the more puzzling that his Variations sérieuses is so rarely programmed.

Wang Xilin's Night in a Deserted Village dates from a period of growing engagement with Western instruments and contemporary musical ideas in China—an opening later crushed by the Cultural Revolution. Following Mao's death, Wang and his music reemerged, and he came to be recognized as a powerful and individual voice in Chinese concert music.

Peter Mennin occupies an important place in mid-20th-century American music— yet his output, when compared to his peers, is remarkably small. While he is most well-known for his orchestral music, his 5 Pieces for Piano are a brilliant and varied summation of his mature style, influenced by early Barouqe form and counterpoint yet unrelentingly compelling and listenable.

This new release brings together a full 'virtual' recital program drawing on Beth's recent and current recital repertoire. We're sure you will enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it!

Private Press Link to stream & download the album:

https://bit.ly/BethLevin

Purchase Link:

https://urlicht.music/product/beth-levin/

TRACK LIST

Beth Levin

MOZART • MENDELSSOHN • MENNIN • RAVEL • WANG

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11 in A Major, K. 331

1 I. Andante grazioso (10:18)

2 II. Menuetto (4:00)

3 III. Alla turca. Allegretto (2:23)

4 Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique, M. 7 (7:44)

5 Felix Mendelssohn: Variations sérieuses, Op. 54 (13:34)

6 Wang Xilin: The Night in a Deserted Village (from Piano Suite in Shanxi Folk Song Style) (2:38)

Peter Mennin: Five Piano Pieces

7 I. Prelude. Allegro brillante (1:32)

8 I. Aria. Adagio (3:04)

9 III. Variation-Canzona. Allegro enérgico (3:49)

A IV. Canto. Andante (5:02)

B V. Toccata. Allegro vivace e vigoroso (4:34)

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