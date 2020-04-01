Associated Chamber Music Players to Livestream Masterclass Featuring Jasper String Quartet

Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP) presents its annual Livestream Masterclass, a workshop accessible to all via livestream, on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 2:30-3:30pm.

"We have made the decision to proceed with the Livestream Masterclass originally scheduled the same date in a modified form due to the COVID-19," said Jennifer Clarke, Executive Director, ACMP. "We have scaled back the event slightly to accommodate the stay-at-home requirements, members of the Jasper String Quartet will present a livestreamed session with a live chat-feed on Facebook. The emphasis at this challenging time for us all is to have a musically meaningful session that players can participate in in real time wherever they are - together on the Internet. Our profound thanks to the Jasper String Quartet for working with ACMP to make this revised livestream happen."

In ACMP's third virtual livestream masterclass, Jasper String Quartet will work with ACMP's online community in a string quartet masterclass. Chamber music players at all levels will participate remotely and post questions and comments through a live chat feed. The FREE masterclass is accessible from computers worldwide at https://www.facebook.com/ACMPchambermusic/.

In this 60-minute masterclass, Jasper String Quartet will conduct a remote session, streamed live on Facebook (and on the ACMP website subject to technology being available). Chamber music players wherever they are can participate on their computers and devices, gaining tips and insights into playing technique and interpretation on selected chamber music works. Participants can engage throughout the session via a live chat feed, connecting with the event and each other.

The 2020 livestream will be a simplified version of the usual livestream. Due to social distancing requirements, the stream will be in two parts. The first part, from one location, will be conducted by cellist Rachel Henderson Freivogel and violinist J. Freivogel. The second part, from a different location, will be conducted by violinist Karen Kim and violist Sam Quintal. All players will participate in the chat feed throughout the session. Links to Jasper String Quartet performances of the pieces are included below.

Part 1: Exploring quartet technique in Haydn and early Beethoven, focusing on Haydn Op. 64 No. 6 and Beethoven Op. 18 No. 2. Rachel and J will demonstrate technique and all quartet members will post and respond to questions and comments.

Part 2: Commissioning and interpreting new works, focusing on Patrick Castillo's 'Skyline Palimpsest', commissioned for the Jasper String Quartet. The group will discuss how they commission composers and explore ways to approach new pieces.

About ACMP - Associated Chamber Music Players

For the past 72 years, ACMP has provided support and services to people who are passionate about playing chamber music. ACMP believes that chamber music playing provides a unique opportunity for cultural participation and engagement. By creating opportunities and resources for people to play music together in small ensembles, skills are sharpened, communities are enriched, connections are made and lives are changed.

Since the organization began, ACMP has helped chamber music players find one another to share and play music together through a variety of networking programs. More than 2,300 members come from every part of the world and share one interest: the love of making music with others. Most recent initiatives use technology to help players connect and provide access to online coaching.

The ACMP Foundation was founded in the 1990s and has contributed more than $4 million to foster the playing of chamber music for people of all ages and skill levels. Grants support chamber music workshops and programs for adult amateurs and children and focus on coaching fees and/or initiatives that reduce the registration cost for participants.





