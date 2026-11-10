Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell to Perform THE SONGS OF BILLY JOEL AND PHIL COLLINS With Australian Pops Orchestra

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Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell will reunite with John Foreman’s Australian Pops Orchestra for a spectacular live musical event honouring the extraordinary music of Billy Joel and Phil Collins.

The symphonic experience will take centre stage at two of Australia's most iconic performing arts venues, the Sydney Opera House on April 17 and Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on May 22, promising audiences two unforgettable evenings of world-class live entertainment.

From the piano-driven anthems and timeless ballads of Billy Joel to the infectious pop, iconic rock hits and unmistakable melodies of Phil Collins, this is a celebration of two legendary artists whose music has defined generations and continues to connect audiences around the world.

Accompanied by the magnificent sound of a 40-piece orchestra, with stunning new arrangements created exclusively for this production, these celebrated songs will be reimagined on a grand scale. The richness and power of a live orchestra will bring a new dimension of depth, drama and emotion to some of the most recognisable and beloved songs in popular music.

Audiences will be treated to an extraordinary collection of hits, from Uptown Girl, Piano Man and Just the Way You Are, to Against All Odds, In the Air Tonight and You Can't Hurry Love, alongside a host of other favourites that have become part of the soundtrack to our lives.

Anthony and Tim have forged a celebrated musical partnership over the years, captivating audiences with their powerhouse vocals, effortless chemistry and unmistakable onstage energy. In 2024, the pair joined forces with John Foreman and the Australian Pops Orchestra for the hugely successful The Songs of Elton & George, an orchestral celebration of the music of Elton John and George Michael. Presented at these very same prestigious venues, the sold-out performances received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike, cementing the collaboration as a truly special live music experience.

Anthony and Tim said, "We couldn't be more excited to be reuniting with John Foreman and the Australian Pops Orchestra for another incredible musical celebration. There's something truly magical about hearing these iconic songs performed with a full orchestra, and when you're talking about the music of Billy Joel and Phil Collins, you're talking about an extraordinary catalogue of songs that have meant so much to so many people.

There's nothing quite like the energy of a room filled with people celebrating music they know and love. Add the extraordinary sound of a 40-piece orchestra, two iconic venues and songs that have stood the test of time, and you have all the ingredients for a truly spectacular night. We can't wait to share it with everyone.

We had the most brilliant time performing The Songs of Elton & George, and the response from audiences was something we'll never forget, and we're looking forward to creating another memorable experience together.”

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