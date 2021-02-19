American Chamber Ensemble Presents MUSIC FOR RESILIENCE Online Concert

The American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 55th Anniversary, will present Music for Resilience, its third online concert of the 2020-21 season on Sunday, March 7 @ 3:00 PM - on its YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrAgGA-WR002ZOd_Ss_w4_g.

Pianist and ACE Director Marilyn Lehman will be joined by Assistant Director and clarinetist Mindy Dragovich, violinists Deborah Wong, and Eriko Sato, violist Lois Martin, cellist Chris Finckel, and very special guests, clarinetist Stanley Drucker, soprano Karen DiMartino, pianist David Oei and dancer/choreographer Jessica Levin in a program that includes music of Bach, Mozart, Hummel and Michel Block, whose music will be interpreted by Ms. Levin. It will also include works by American composers George Gershwin, Ned Rorem, William Bolcom and arrangements of songs by Charlie Chaplin and Harry Chapin.

The virtual event will be a benefit for Long Island Cares - The Harry Chapin Food Bank's current food drive.

The online program will be free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. For information, please visit americanchamberensemble.com/support or call 631-242-5684 or 516-586-3433.

Directed by Marilyn Lehman, assisted by Mindy Dragovich, ACE was founded in 1965 by pianist Blanche Abram and clarinetist Naomi Drucker. In residence at Hofstra University, the ensemble explores the great chamber music literature for piano, strings, woodwinds and voice and presents performances featuring world-class artists. ACE consists of the finest freelance musicians in the New York area and has been cited by critics for their superb presentations of chamber masterworks. Their latest CDs on Elysium are American Clarinet Treasures, featuring core members of ACE performing works by George Kleinsinger, Virgil Thomson, Daniel Gregory Mason, Elliott Carter, Douglas Moore and Gary Schocker, with guest artist Stanley Drucker and The American Chamber Ensemble Plays Peter Schickele, which features five of this modern master's most important chamber works.

ACE's concert season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and by private contributions.

For the latest American Chamber Ensemble concert listings, updates and information, log on to http://americanchamberensemble.com/. Follow ACE on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pages/American-Chamber-Ensemble/150032171984.