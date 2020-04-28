Motivational Speaker Aimé Mukendi, Jr. Announces Free Kindle Book 'Everyone Needs A Hero'

Motivational speaker Aimé Mukendi, Jr. is giving away for free his Kindle book Everyone Needs A Hero: Why Can't It Be You? for one day only on April 27, 2020. The debut book provides his steps to help you find your inner inspiration to a more fulfilled life. The book shares his journey of overcoming adversity and struggles proving you can truly do anything with hard work and determination. This must-read book is sure to motivate and encourage each of us to live our best life. Everyone Needs A Hero: Why Can't It Be You? by Aimé Mukendi, Jr. is a book to help you find greatness within yourself. Whether it stems from battling depression, your journey on personal discovery or any adversity.

To get the free Kindle book Everyone Needs A Hero: Why Can't It Be You? by Aimé Mukendi, Jr. on April 27, 2020, visit Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0876GS42M

Aimé Mukendi, Jr. also known as Sir Aimézing is a motivational speaker, social media influencer, entrepreneur, brand ambassador, blogger, and author of Everyone Needs A Hero: Why Can't It Be You? He is president of The Shift & Crew, LLC, a SkoVu TV show host, and president of Morningstar Miracles Foundation, Inc. He volunteers in his community and is involved in many causes and charities nationally. He has received many awards including an award from the Changemakers 30 Under 30 awards. He speaks at virtual events, business events, colleges, workshops, conferences and events. Aimé Mukendi, Jr. advises clients nationally. He is a resource to businesses, nonprofit, small business, and community leaders. Aimé Mukendi, Jr. is featured in broadcast and national media. For more information, visit https://siraimezing.com and follow @siraimezing on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.





